Nasri confirms his retirement and voices a proposal from PSG









Samir Nasri confirmed that he hung up his boots this Sunday in an interview with the JDD. He also mentioned an offer from PSG that he had refused in 2011.

“An episode hurt me a lot and changed my relationship with football: my suspension,” explains the one who was suspended for 18 months by UEFA in February 2018 for breach of anti-doping rules. that unfairly, I had not taken any doping product. It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick., explained the player form OM in the daily newspaper. And to add: “I came back to West Ham, London, with a trainer I knew: it was perfect. But I got injured three times in a row. L Vincent Kompany called me to come to Anderlecht. There was an emotional side, but also the idea of ​​being a player and also a little in the staff. As I would like to train, I told myself that I would learn with him. It did not go as planned. Then the championship was Stopped because of the Covid. Afterwards, I didn’t necessarily want to. No challenge kicked me in. And I couldn’t see myself coming back to France if it wasn’t for OM. “





“PSG would have been delicate”

He also indicated that he refused PSG because of his attachment to Marseille: “The love of the jersey is, of course, a little overused today, but I was born, I was trained and I played Marseille. It would have been delicate. But I appreciated the process, because it was at the very beginning of the project. Leonardo also wanted me to Inter and Milan. He has always been frank and straight with me. Like Nasser. In current football, loyalty is very rare. With Leonardo, we ended up reuniting when he became an Antalyaspor coach. I wish I could have worked with him a little longer. “

As a reminder, Nasri scored 12 goals and gave 23 decisive assists in 166 games with OM between 2004 and 2008.