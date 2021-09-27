National Assembly wants to know if Australia’s “betrayal” was detectable

The CEO of Naval Group will be heard on Tuesday by the Economic Affairs and Defense committees of the National Assembly to find out why the contract was broken so brutally and whether Naval Group was taken in traitor.

Naval Group sonar apparently did not detect anything. On September 15, the Australian government announced the termination of the contract for 12 submarines signed in 2016. Tuesday, Pierre-Éric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group appointed in March 2020, will be heard behind closed doors by the Defense and Economic Affairs committees of the National Assembly.

These committees chaired by Françoise Dumas (defense), LREM deputy for Gard, and Roland Lescure (economy), LREM deputy for French people living outside France, will hear him to understand how and why this contract was canceled. But above all, how the group, of which the State is the main shareholder at 62.5% (and 35% by Thales) and the first customer, could not anticipate this decision which will have consequences for a thousand employees including 650 in France, mainly in Cherbourg.

This agreement, described as the contract of the century, represented an amount of more than 50 billion euros, of which around 10% for Naval Group. He committed France and Australia for the next 50 years as specified Florence Parly in 2019. Its rupture gave rise to an extremely rare vocabulary and diplomatic reactions. The Ministry of the Armed Forces spoke of “treason“. That of Foreign Affairs of”stab in the back “. ambassadors in Australia and the United States have even been recalled.

Didn’t Naval Group pay enough attention to the warning signals launched for months in Australia by parliamentarians and the press?

Warning signs

“September 15 in the morning [jour de l’annonce de la rupture du contrat par l’Australie, NDLR], the last stage was green. We received a letter validating that our boat, design and engineering, was in line with requirements. At 1:30 p.m. we learned that the need had changed, “Pierre-Éric Pommellet explained on Radio Classique on Friday.

However, the Australian press has repeatedly mentioned schedule delays, price increases and non-response to questions asked of Naval Group that could lead Canberra to change lanes. These articles were reported by the French press (national and local) which followed the case closely.

From 2018, i.e. two years after signing the contract, the ABC channel evoked “uncertainties and the risk that the French project will end up sinking”. Last January, a report from the Australian National Audit Office, the ANAO, the Australian Court of Auditors, expressed its fears about the contract which it described as “risky”.

And if in June, the Australian Ministry of Defense said it was “absolutely determined” to resolve the problems with Naval Group, it also unveiled a “plan B” without giving more details since it was classified. We understand today that it was the Aukus pact (Australia, Great Britain, United States) in the Indo-Pacific

A “political and geopolitical” decision

On Radio Classique, Pierre-Éric Pommellet firmly maintains the version he did not know and could not know.





“We were in compliance with all the customer’s requirements,” said the CEO, recalling that “Australia has explained that its needs have changed”. The contract was terminated “at the convenience of the client”. Finally, the manager confirms that at no time has the customer complained about his supplier to justify it. “This decision is political and geopolitical.”

This explanation has the full support of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, which claims to have been informed at the last moment by the Australian government. The entourage of Florence Parly confirms the receipt of a letter the day before September 15 in which the Australian government affirmed its satisfaction with the proposals made by Naval Group.

“On the day of the Aukus announcement, the Australians wrote to France to say that they were satisfied with the performance achievable by the submarine and by the progress of the program. In short: forward to launch the next phase of the contract “, declared on Twitter Hervé Grandjean, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

During a telephone briefing with the press, Hervé Grandjean affirms that “on August 30, 2021, Florence Parly and Jean-Yves Le Drian have again validated the program with their Australian counterparts. The term of betrayal is not overused”. On the alerts and criticisms emitted by the press and the Australian opposition, the Ministry of the Armed Forces considers that they are standard in contracts of this importance, but nothing has been officially said.

Regarding conventional propulsion instead of nuclear propulsion, the Ministry of the Armed Forces recalls that this was a requirement of Canberra from the start of the project. This choice was clearly explained in a White Book published by the Australian government even before awarding the contract to Naval Group. Any other manufacturer would have complied with this requirement if it had been selected.

Export consequences

It now remains to determine the consequences of this cancellation on the next export contracts. Naval Group achieves approximately between 30 and 40% of its turnover abroad.

“I sent a letter to India, Egypt, Brazil and the Netherlands which are in tender for a submarine to report to them the words of the Australian PM which specified that the decision was political and in no case a technical problem, “said the CEO of the group.

As for the compensation that Australia should pay, the costing has just started. The Australian press mentions the figure of 250 million dollars.