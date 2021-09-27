Naughty Dog and HBO unveil first photo from the Last of Us series

This shot reveals Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) contemplating the remains of a crashed plane in the wild, from behind but nevertheless immediately identifiable thanks to their outfits, those of their meeting and their first. adventure. Recall that at the last news, the team had completed the shooting of the pilot episode on August 31, under the direction of Kantemir Balagov.

The first season of the series The Last of Us, currently filming in Calgary, Canada, must include ten episodes and involve no less than five different directors. One of them would also be Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the franchise, who was already in charge of writing this television adaptation alongside Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), who is also one of the directors.





Other than that, besides confirming a The Last of Us multiplayer game, The Last of Us Day brought its usual dose of merchandise with a Joel statuette, vinyl album and a whole bunch of other items on the store. PlayStation Gear.

