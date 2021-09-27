Naughty Dog confirms the development of a multiplayer The Last of Us game – teller report

In this letter, Naughty Dog confirms that he is working on The Last of Us franchise, specifically citing the demand around multiplayer. “For now, we’ll just say that we like what the team is developing and that we want to give them time to put their ambitious project in place, we’ll say more when it’s ready! To this end, we have made efforts to expand our team inside the kennel since the launch of The Last of Us Part II and we are currently in the midst of hiring for positions related to multiplayer (hint, hint) , so if you or someone you know is qualified for anything you see on our jobs page, apply!“, can we read.

We have to go back to June to see Naughty Dog openly discuss this project, calling it “studio’s first standalone multiplayer game“, but the connection to The Last of Us franchise has so far not been officially established. Everyone remembered, however, that Naughty Dog had initially considered developing a competitive multiplayer mode in The Last of Part 2 to succeed the Factions mode of the first part.





But in September 2019, the studio announced that it was no longer able to ensure the development of an online mode, due to the scale of the game (the most awarded of all time, according to Naughty Dog . “You will one day be able to taste the fruits of our team’s ambitions online, but it will not be as part of The Last of Us Part 2. We have yet to determine when and where, but be sure we are big fans of Factions mode like our community and look forward to saying more when we’re ready“, we were told two years ago.

In addition to this multiplayer The Last of Us in which Naughty Dog seems to invest heavily, a solid rumor has evoked the production of a PS5 remake of the first The Last of Us, not to mention that the possibility of a The Last of Us Part 3 already seems titillate the mind of Neil Druckmann. That said, Naughty Dog’s next release won’t be tied to The Last of Us but to Uncharted, whose Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is expected in early 2022 on PS5 and a little later on PC thanks to the port provided by Iron Galaxy Studios.