Naval Group well positioned to sign € 5 billion contract with Greece

This order would relate to three FDI-HN frigates and three Godwind-class corvettes.

Greece may well console Naval Group a little after Australia’s disillusionment. On the occasion of a dinner at the Elysee Palace this Monday evening between Emmanuel Macron and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriákos Mitsotákis, Naval Group could be awarded a contract of 5 billion euros.

This order, the announcement of which should take place this evening or tomorrow according to a source familiar with the matter, would relate to three frigates and three corvettes. In detail, these would be FDI-HN frigates: ships weighing 4,600 tonnes and over 120 m in length equipped with ultra-modern radars designed by Thales. The corvettes would be of the Godwind class. The same ones that already equip the navies of the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Egypt and Romania.





The Netherlands, Germany and the United States also in the race

The announcement of this contract would come after months of discussions between Paris and Athens as Greece seeks to modernize its fleet. But as often, Naval Group is not alone in having positioned itself. The Netherlands and Germany also participated in the call for tenders, as did the United States.

The signing of a contract with Greece would be good news for Naval Group’s order books after the Australian turnaround which announced ten days ago the termination of the contract signed with France to acquire 12 conventional submarines. Australia had finally preferred to side with the United States and the United Kingdom within the framework of a strategic pact called Aukus.