Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS

The A2 Z650 roadster declined in vintage fashion

Inline twin, 649 cc, 68 hp, 64 Nm, 187 kg

It’s been several weeks since Kawasaki began to unveil its 2022 vintage. But the Akashi brand has so far been content to present new colors as well as two special editions better equipped with models already known. Today, the manufacturer lifts the veil on a long-awaited model by presenting the vintage version of its mid-capacity roadster: the Z650 RS.

Four years after the Z900 RS, Kawasaki is continuing in the neo-retro fashion by now offering a medium-displacement machine inspired by the style of the emblematic Z650-B1 launched in 1977. We therefore find very round lines, a Round LED headlight at the front, two analogue meters in classic style, a long rear frame loop ….

Kawasaki Z650 RS

Compared to the Z900 RS, the side covers and the saddle have a slightly more angular and modern aesthetic. The exhaust line, however, does not benefit from the same preferential treatment and remains hidden under the engine.

No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022

On the technical side, we find ourselves in familiar territory since the RS takes a lot from the Z650, starting with the 649 cm3 twin-cylinder still delivering the same 68 horsepower and 64 Nm and compatible with an A2 clamping.

The twin of the Kawasaki Z650 RS

It is not only the engine that is shared, but the entire base of the motorcycle since the suspensions, the tires, the trellis frame and the brake calipers are identical.

Kawasaki Z650 RS front brake

The rear frame loop, however, has a flatter profile than on the modern roadster and gives a more upright position with the handlebars raised. Ventilated brake discs are the same diameter, but adopt a standard styling instead of their “petal” finish. Finally, there is a pair of golden rims with a different design. The tank is also thinner with 3 liters less and a total capacity of 12 liters.

The tank displays 12 liters

The Z650RS is available for its arrival in three variants of decorations and colors. Kawasaki has not yet specified the selling price of its retro roadster or the date of arrival at the dealership.





Kawasaki Z650 RS pictures

No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Black Metallic Spark

No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Gray Metallic Moondust / Black Ebony

No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Candy Emerald Green

The Kawasaki Z650 RS

Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022

The chassis of the Kawasaki Z650 RS

The silencer of the Kawasaki Z650 RS

The LED headlight of the Kawasaki Z650 RS

The saddle is straighter, but also higher, with 820 mm

Kawasaki Z650 RS side covers

Kawasaki Z650 RS rear rim

Kawasaki Z650 RS speedometer

The Z 650 RS in video

Characteristics Kawasaki Z650 RS

Engine: in-line twin, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 8 valve

Displacement: 649 cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 60 mm

Compression ratio: 10.8: 1

Power: 68 hp (50.2 kW) at 8,000 rpm // A2: 48 hp (35kW) at 8,000 rpm

Torque: 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm // A2: 58 Nm at 4,700 rpm

Power supply: Electronic injection, 36 mm x 2 with double butterflies

Starting: Electric

Ignition: Digital

Lubrication: forced, semi-dry sump

Clutch: multi-disc in oil bath

Gearbox: 6 gears

Final drive: by chain, 46/15 ratio

Frame: tubular steel trellis

Front suspension: 41mm fork, 125mm travel

Caster angle: 24 °

Trail: 100 mm

Rear suspension: Swingarm with preload adjustable horizontal back-link shock absorber, 130 mm travel

Front brake: 300mm semi-floating double disc, two-piston Nissin caliper, Bosch 9.1M ABS

Rear brake: 220mm disc, Nissin single piston caliper

Wheels: Aluminum alloy rims, 17 “

Front tire: 120/70 ZR17 M / C (58W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Rear tire: 160/60 ZR17 M / C (69W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Length: 2,065 mm

Width: 800 mm

Height: 1.115 mm

Wheelbase: 1,405 mm

Ground clearance: 125 mm

Seat height: 820 mm

Weight: 187 kg in running order

Tank: 12 liters

Availability / Prices

Colors: green, gray / black, black

Price: NC

