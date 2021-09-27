Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS

The A2 Z650 roadster declined in vintage fashion
Inline twin, 649 cc, 68 hp, 64 Nm, 187 kg
It’s been several weeks since Kawasaki began to unveil its 2022 vintage. But the Akashi brand has so far been content to present new colors as well as two special editions better equipped with models already known. Today, the manufacturer lifts the veil on a long-awaited model by presenting the vintage version of its mid-capacity roadster: the Z650 RS.
Four years after the Z900 RS, Kawasaki is continuing in the neo-retro fashion by now offering a medium-displacement machine inspired by the style of the emblematic Z650-B1 launched in 1977. We therefore find very round lines, a Round LED headlight at the front, two analogue meters in classic style, a long rear frame loop ….
Compared to the Z900 RS, the side covers and the saddle have a slightly more angular and modern aesthetic. The exhaust line, however, does not benefit from the same preferential treatment and remains hidden under the engine.
On the technical side, we find ourselves in familiar territory since the RS takes a lot from the Z650, starting with the 649 cm3 twin-cylinder still delivering the same 68 horsepower and 64 Nm and compatible with an A2 clamping.
It is not only the engine that is shared, but the entire base of the motorcycle since the suspensions, the tires, the trellis frame and the brake calipers are identical.
The rear frame loop, however, has a flatter profile than on the modern roadster and gives a more upright position with the handlebars raised. Ventilated brake discs are the same diameter, but adopt a standard styling instead of their “petal” finish. Finally, there is a pair of golden rims with a different design. The tank is also thinner with 3 liters less and a total capacity of 12 liters.
The Z650RS is available for its arrival in three variants of decorations and colors. Kawasaki has not yet specified the selling price of its retro roadster or the date of arrival at the dealership.
Kawasaki Z650 RS pictures
The Z 650 RS in video
Characteristics Kawasaki Z650 RS
- Engine: in-line twin, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 8 valve
- Displacement: 649 cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 60 mm
- Compression ratio: 10.8: 1
- Power: 68 hp (50.2 kW) at 8,000 rpm // A2: 48 hp (35kW) at 8,000 rpm
- Torque: 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm // A2: 58 Nm at 4,700 rpm
- Power supply: Electronic injection, 36 mm x 2 with double butterflies
- Starting: Electric
- Ignition: Digital
- Lubrication: forced, semi-dry sump
- Clutch: multi-disc in oil bath
- Gearbox: 6 gears
- Final drive: by chain, 46/15 ratio
- Frame: tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension: 41mm fork, 125mm travel
- Caster angle: 24 °
- Trail: 100 mm
- Rear suspension: Swingarm with preload adjustable horizontal back-link shock absorber, 130 mm travel
- Front brake: 300mm semi-floating double disc, two-piston Nissin caliper, Bosch 9.1M ABS
- Rear brake: 220mm disc, Nissin single piston caliper
- Wheels: Aluminum alloy rims, 17 “
- Front tire: 120/70 ZR17 M / C (58W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Rear tire: 160/60 ZR17 M / C (69W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Length: 2,065 mm
- Width: 800 mm
- Height: 1.115 mm
- Wheelbase: 1,405 mm
- Ground clearance: 125 mm
- Seat height: 820 mm
- Weight: 187 kg in running order
- Tank: 12 liters
Availability / Prices
- Colors: green, gray / black, black
- Price: NC
