More

    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS

    Business


    The A2 Z650 roadster declined in vintage fashion

    Inline twin, 649 cc, 68 hp, 64 Nm, 187 kg

    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RSIt’s been several weeks since Kawasaki began to unveil its 2022 vintage. But the Akashi brand has so far been content to present new colors as well as two special editions better equipped with models already known. Today, the manufacturer lifts the veil on a long-awaited model by presenting the vintage version of its mid-capacity roadster: the Z650 RS.

    Four years after the Z900 RS, Kawasaki is continuing in the neo-retro fashion by now offering a medium-displacement machine inspired by the style of the emblematic Z650-B1 launched in 1977. We therefore find very round lines, a Round LED headlight at the front, two analogue meters in classic style, a long rear frame loop ….

    Kawasaki Z650 RS
    Kawasaki Z650 RS

    Compared to the Z900 RS, the side covers and the saddle have a slightly more angular and modern aesthetic. The exhaust line, however, does not benefit from the same preferential treatment and remains hidden under the engine.

    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022
    No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022

    On the technical side, we find ourselves in familiar territory since the RS takes a lot from the Z650, starting with the 649 cm3 twin-cylinder still delivering the same 68 horsepower and 64 Nm and compatible with an A2 clamping.

    The twin of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The twin of the Kawasaki Z650 RS

    It is not only the engine that is shared, but the entire base of the motorcycle since the suspensions, the tires, the trellis frame and the brake calipers are identical.

    Kawasaki Z650 RS front brake
    Kawasaki Z650 RS front brake

    The rear frame loop, however, has a flatter profile than on the modern roadster and gives a more upright position with the handlebars raised. Ventilated brake discs are the same diameter, but adopt a standard styling instead of their “petal” finish. Finally, there is a pair of golden rims with a different design. The tank is also thinner with 3 liters less and a total capacity of 12 liters.

    The tank displays 12 liters
    The tank displays 12 liters

    The Z650RS is available for its arrival in three variants of decorations and colors. Kawasaki has not yet specified the selling price of its retro roadster or the date of arrival at the dealership.


    Kawasaki Z650 RS pictures

    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS Black Metallic Spark
    No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Black Metallic Spark
    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS Gray Metallic Moondust / Black Ebony
    No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Gray Metallic Moondust / Black Ebony
    Neo-retro Kawasaki Z650 RS Candy Emerald Green
    No-rtro Kawasaki Z650 RS Candy Emerald Green
    The Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The Kawasaki Z650 RS
    Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022
    Kawasaki Z650 RS 2022
    The chassis of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The chassis of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The silencer of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The silencer of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The LED headlight of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The LED headlight of the Kawasaki Z650 RS
    The saddle is straighter, but also higher, with 820 mm
    The saddle is straighter, but also higher, with 820 mm
    Kawasaki Z650 RS side covers
    Kawasaki Z650 RS side covers
    Kawasaki Z650 RS rear rim
    Kawasaki Z650 RS rear rim
    Kawasaki Z650 RS speedometer
    Kawasaki Z650 RS speedometer

    The Z 650 RS in video

    Characteristics Kawasaki Z650 RS

    • Engine: in-line twin, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 8 valve
    • Displacement: 649 cc
    • Bore x stroke: 83 x 60 mm
    • Compression ratio: 10.8: 1
    • Power: 68 hp (50.2 kW) at 8,000 rpm // A2: 48 hp (35kW) at 8,000 rpm
    • Torque: 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm // A2: 58 Nm at 4,700 rpm
    • Power supply: Electronic injection, 36 mm x 2 with double butterflies
    • Starting: Electric
    • Ignition: Digital
    • Lubrication: forced, semi-dry sump
    • Clutch: multi-disc in oil bath
    • Gearbox: 6 gears
    • Final drive: by chain, 46/15 ratio
    • Frame: tubular steel trellis
    • Front suspension: 41mm fork, 125mm travel
    • Caster angle: 24 °
    • Trail: 100 mm
    • Rear suspension: Swingarm with preload adjustable horizontal back-link shock absorber, 130 mm travel
    • Front brake: 300mm semi-floating double disc, two-piston Nissin caliper, Bosch 9.1M ABS
    • Rear brake: 220mm disc, Nissin single piston caliper
    • Wheels: Aluminum alloy rims, 17 “
    • Front tire: 120/70 ZR17 M / C (58W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
    • Rear tire: 160/60 ZR17 M / C (69W) Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
    • Length: 2,065 mm
    • Width: 800 mm
    • Height: 1.115 mm
    • Wheelbase: 1,405 mm
    • Ground clearance: 125 mm
    • Seat height: 820 mm
    • Weight: 187 kg in running order
    • Tank: 12 liters

    Availability / Prices

    • Colors: green, gray / black, black
    • Price: NC

    More info about Kawasaki

    Rate this article: Current rating: 5/ 5 (2 votes)


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIn Portugal, the Socialists win the municipal elections
    Next articleWorlds – Thomas Voeckler, the mastermind behind the success of the France team and Julian Alaphilippe

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC