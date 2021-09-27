Netflix announces season 2 of the phenomenon series for November

The setbacks of Joe Exotic, zoo owner and breeder not very clear of wild animals, are back for a season 2 this fall, announces Netflix.

The Netflix platform announced it this weekend: the hit series Tiger King: In the kingdom of the wild animals, which captivated millions of viewers around the world during a time of lockdown and health crisis last year, returns for a second season this fall, promised as “even crazier and more chaotic“.



Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin remain in command of Season 2, which premieres Nov. 17, according to the trailer.

The series, released in March 2020 and becoming one of the most watched shows in Netflix history, followed the shenanigans and setbacks of Joe Exotic, a colorful zoo boss reigning over a menagerie of felines, employees zany and whimsical lovers, accused of neglecting his animals.





From his real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, the “King of tigers“was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted murder and is currently in custody. He will testify in season 2 since his jail.

The first season focused on the intense rivalry between Joe Exotic and Ms. Baskin, who for years accused the eccentric businessman of mistreating his animals and vowed to bankrupt her zoo.

In May, US authorities seized 68 wild animals housed in the zoo that belonged to Joe Exotic, now run by Jeffrey Lowe, Joe’s former partner, and his wife Lauren. According to court documents, the wild animals were not fed, cared for, or sheltered adequately, so that three big cats under one year old have died of malnutrition, and two others in suspicious conditions, since September 2020.