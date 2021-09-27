Netflix: Stranger Things, The Witcher… the future of the platform is known!

This weekend, the streaming giant held a conference to promote its star series and announce its upcoming releases. Strangers Things, The Witcher but also Vikings: Valhalla, the Cowboy Bebop live-action series or even Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe … A nice program, which we will summarize for you today. hui.

Netflix communicated several information on its flagship series and its novelties as part of its event entitled “TUDUMThe opportunity for fans of their programs to have news, starting with the release date of the next season of The Witcher.

Thus, we now know that Season 2 is expected on December 17th. The American firm has unveiled its first images centered on Geralt and Ciri. The character of Nivellen embodied by Kristofer Hivju, which we already know as Tormund in Game of Thrones, was also entitled to a dedicated extract. And good news, a season 3 is already confirmed with in addition a second animated film, and a series for the youngest. As a bonus, Netflix gave us behind-the-scenes footage of The Witcher: Blood Origins, the spin-off which will plant its framework 1200 years before the events of the series that we know, and which will tell the story of the very first witcher. In short, the universe of the Witcher saga has not finished being exploited, to the delight of its fans.

More quietly, Netflix gave us news of the next season of Stranger Things with a first trailer. The return of the sci-fi tribute series is expected for 2022.

On the news side, the American giant has unveiled the intro of the first season of Cowboy Bebop, expected November 19. Very faithful to the basic material, the intro uses the same theme of the anime composed by Yoko Kanno. The series will mark the return of Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), bounty hunters launched on the heels of the galaxy’s criminals, aboard their ship, the Bebop.





Arcane, the League of Legends series produced by Riot Games with the help of the French animation studio Fortiche, has for its part found its release date, scheduled for November 7. The series will tell a story developing the lore of ADC Jinx, as well as Jungle Vi.

Netflix also communicated on the return of the Vikings with Valhalla, the spin-off of the first series that will take us on a journey a century after the legend of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons.

Finally, the adaptation of dark fantasy comics Sandman by Neil Gaiman was also revealed in a behind-the-scenes video and as a bonus, we were treated to a preview of the prequel to Army of the Dead.

For this first TUDUM, Netflix has put the small dishes in the big ones and did not hesitate to offer us a big package of information, which announces a busy schedule for the streaming platform.

