New Caledonia facing unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak

THEO ROUBY / AFP A vaccination center in New Caledonia on March 16, 2021. Vaccination has been compulsory there for all adults since September 3.

CORONAVIRUS – The Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread in New Caledonia, causing the death of around ten people a day and the saturation of hospitals, which received this weekend the reinforcement of a hundred caregivers of the health reserve, AFP noted.

Free of Covid-19 for more than 18 months, the French archipelago in the South Pacific has since September 6 been facing an outbreak of Covid-19 cases due to the highly contagious variant Delta. According to the latest figures released Monday by the local government, 31 people have died in the past three days, bringing the total to 93, almost all unvaccinated.

Since the start of the crisis, 6,379 cases have been identified, including 194 in the last 24 hours on Monday, and 52 patients are in intensive care at the Médipôle de Koutio, territorial hospital center. The incidence rate of the virus hovers around 800 per 100,000 inhabitants.





“The saturation of our Covid beds is 85 to 95%. (…) Of the 500 hospital beds, there are 400 Covid beds, which is absolutely colossal, ”Thierry de Greslan, president of the Médipôle establishment medical commission, told RRB radio on Monday.

A hundred caregivers as reinforcements

Exhausted, the local medical teams received on Saturday the reinforcement of 109 caregivers from the health reserve, who arrived from France and who were added to the 70 caregivers already dispatched to the Caillou last week.

The authorities deplore “this epidemic of unvaccinated”, while the vaccination campaign was launched on January 20, well before the introduction of the virus. Only 30.50% of the population have a complete vaccination schedule and 52% (140,612 people) received the first injection.

“The latest figures are not good and we regret that vaccination is slowing down”, said on Monday Christopher Gygés, member of the local government at a press conference devoted to the health situation. While at the start of the epidemic, the number of injections exceeded 5,000 per day, there were hardly more than 683 during the weekend, despite the many vaccination centers available throughout the territory.

A demonstration against the vaccine obligation, voted on September 3 by local elected officials, gathered Saturday 2,000 people according to the police and 6,000 according to the organizing collective. Elected Caledonians of all stripes, loyalists and separatists, deplored that the High Commissioner of the Republic authorized this gathering despite the strict confinement, in force until October 4.

