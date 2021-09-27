Nicolas Anelka attacks Mauricio Pochettino over the Lionel Messi case

The exit of Lionel Messi against Olympique Lyonnais (2-1) is still debated. While the 34-year-old striker should be present in the Paris Saint-Germain group to face Manchester City in the Champions League this Tuesday (9 p.m.), this premature exit could leave traces in his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisian coach. In any case, this is what Nicolas Anelka, the former striker trained at the club in the capital, thinks.





“We do not release a six-fold Golden Ball in the 76th minute when he has not yet scored for his team. It plays a lot in his head, he explained in the columns of the Parisian. An attacker needs the coach to show him his confidence and this is not right. I will step forward, but Messi will not forget the blow that Pochettino gave him. It’s going to stay there (at his throat). He is the star of the team and it was his first at the Park. And it will be very complicated to recover as a situation. Messi does not play against Metz and for me, it is already an answer. You can’t handle Messi like this. There is a minimum that has not happened. The coach wanted to show a strong sign. It’s good. But this is Messi.“