Nintendo Switch Online: A Favorable Treatment For Japan Regarding Controllers?

During Nintendo Direct on the 24th, the arrival of Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games on Nintendo eShop was announced. Alongside them, the controllers of these consoles will be marketed but there are differences between the models in each region. A choice explained by Nintendo.

Last week a Nintendo Direct was held, a meeting organized by the publisher to talk about its future projects. In addition to the announcement of a 3D Kirby and gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3, one of the big revelations of this direct was the upcoming arrival of Nintendo 64 games and Mega Drive on the Switch. To accompany the arrival of these two catalogs, wireless controllers for Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive will be marketed, at a still unknown date.

The marketing of the Mega Drive controller will also be different depending on the region: Nintendo confirmed to Polygon that the one produced in Japan will have six buttons instead of three. As a reminder, the three-button controller is the model to be released at the same time as the console. The six-button version was released in 1993, five after the console’s release in Japan (compared to three in Europe).

The controller in Japan (left) and Europe and the United States (right)

While it is legitimate to question this difference in treatment, a Nintendo America spokesperson explained to Polygon such a decision:





Different regions of the world make different decisions depending on a number of different and varied factors. For the United States and Canada, the three-button model was chosen because it was by far the best known and most used in these two countries.

Finally, remember that if the release date of the Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive controllers is unknown, their price has already been set at € 49.90 each. They will make it possible to play games from the catalogs of the two consoles, which are scheduled to arrive at the end of October. In addition to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which allows online play and offers a catalog of NES and Super NES games), it will be necessary to take out an additional subscription called an Additional Pack to take advantage of it.

