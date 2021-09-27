Nissan Townstar: a first … without Diesel

Exit the Nissan NV 250, hello the Nissan Townstar. New van of the Japanese brand, the Townstar takes again well-known codes: as the NV 250 was a clone of the old Kangoo, the Townstar is the twin brother of the new Kangoo Van. Barely a few changes to the grille to mark its difference, adorned with an all-new logo, that this utility is even the first European model of Nissan to sport. On board, it’s the same. This Nissan dresses in Renault and uses the same equipment, even if the details of the standard or optional elements have not been communicated, nor the prices. The same goes for the many safety assistants and driving aids that can be fitted to this van, such as automatic or even intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance, traffic alert. blind spot or recognition of traffic signs. For the first time, Nissan is integrating the four-camera Round View Monitor into its Townstar equipment, providing a 360 ° view around the vehicle.











On the utility side, it’s classic. The loading volume is 3.3 m³ and reaches 3.9 m³ with the pivoting front bulkhead. The payload is announced at 800 kg, a figure corresponding to the maximum possible obtained with the reinforced payload option. The two asymmetrical rear doors with 180 ° opening as well as the sliding side door are standard.





Gasoline and Electric

The Nissan Townstar arrives on the market with a unique, even singular, characteristic: it will not run on Diesel! Yes… according to the first information unveiled by Nissan, the Townstar will only be offered with two engines, one gasoline and one electric. This is the first time that a utility vehicle will not see any diesel engine take place under its hood. Nissan’s bet is bold, especially in a country like ours where, whatever we hear, Diesel remains the king of utility vehicles.







No Diesel therefore, but thermal nonetheless with a gasoline engine, in this case the 1.3 liter of 130 horsepower and 240 Nm of torque, in accordance with the Euro 6d-Full standard. An engine known since already under the hood of the Kangoo Van. In fact, Nissan mainly emphasizes the electric version of its van. This EV version is equipped with a 44 kWh battery and is advertised at 122 horsepower, 245 Nm of torque and with a range of 285 kilometers in the WLTP combined cycle. Note that this electric Townstar does not quite have the physical appearance of the gasoline version since it takes, and it alone, some aesthetic elements of the Nissan Ariya, the brand’s electric crossover. This is the case with the profiled front bumper, the design of the daytime running lights and the full Led headlights.





