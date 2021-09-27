October 2021 free games reportedly leaked, a dream come true

Each month, Sony treats subscribers to its PlayStation Plus via several games offered, both on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Games which unfortunately tend to leak before their time, and this each month, to the chagrin of lovers of nice surprises. . As October approaches, all of the free games for the next month are leaking.

three free games for October 2021

Earlier this month, several clues pointed to the game Hell Let Loose would be available upon release on PlayStation 5. A first game offered from PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2021 which seems to be confirmed by a new leak. This time, it is on the side of Dealabs that the PlayStation Plus games point the tip of their nose. Information published by a user of the platform, subsequently confirmed by the moderation of the site, who seems to have obtained similar statements from his side. Thus, the three games offered for the month of October 2021 from the PlayStation Plus would be none other than Hell Let Loose on PS5 and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 on PS4. Please note, Dealabs explains that Mortal Kombat X could be replaced by another game in some territories. It remains to be seen whether PlayStation will opt for this solution or not.





Hell Let Loose (PS5)

This World War II FPS immerses players in “epic” 100-player battles with infantry, tank and artillery units, via a dynamically evolving front line. A title that has seduced by its seductive graphics and its well-crafted gameplay. Already released on PC in 2019, here it is Hell Let Loose released on PS5. Strategy enthusiasts will be in heaven, each squad is led by an officer able to provide vocal advice to its members.

Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

No need to present it anymore, Mortal Kombat X is none other than the tenth installment of the famous Warner saga. A very popular title released in 2015 whose history has been embellished with extensions. Better yet, the roster has seen the arrival of new and rather unexpected fighters, like the Predator or Leatherface. On the menu: bloody battles, Fatality gores and other impromptu beheadings.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)

Play as your favorite pro in this recent golf game based on the PGA license. Alternate between real and fictitious courses in this simulation released in summer 2020. Play alone or with others through a multiplayer mode allowing games ranging from 6 to 20 players. A golf game that has managed to obtain good marks, placing it as one of the tenors of sports simulations. And a priori, PGA Tour 2K21 is free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.