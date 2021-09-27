Ok Google Assistant, show us what Material You gives on your interface

Material You, the interface that dynamically adapts the colors of your applications on Android 12, is also now available on Google Assistant.

A lot of Google apps are getting a taste of the Material You interface gradually. As a reminder, this is a peculiarity of Android 12 which – in addition to refreshing the general design – automatically harmonizes the display colors of the applications installed on the phone to those which dominate the image chosen as a background home screen. Now it’s Google Assistant’s turn to try it out.

During the beta 5 of Android 12 on Pixel 3 XL, XDA Developers observed the design change on version 12.37.19.29 of the Google Assistant application. The opportunity to take some screenshots to show that the color adapts dynamically to the theme of the home screen. We also see that the interaction buttons have a slightly different design.

The deployment is being done very gradually and seems to be still in its very early stages. Google is in fact used to doing this. Thus, if a malfunction is reported during this test period, it will only affect a small portion of users.

Material You is getting more and more noticed

Allow us also a quick note on Material You. This function is clearly the most appreciated and the most striking of Android 12. It must be said that it contributes a lot to the good immersion of the user during his navigation by bringing an aesthetic consistency between the apps. In addition, this customization could finally be available for smartphones other than the Google Pixels which have for the moment the exclusivity.

Also note that Material is already inviting itself on Google Messages, Gmail, Gboard or even Google Calendar (to name a few).





Google Assistant