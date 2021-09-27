OLED switch: we played it, what is it worth?

We were able to get our hands on the latest edition of Nintendo’s console as it neared release. The opportunity to see its novelties, and in particular its main argument, namely its OLED screen, which offers better color rendering and contrast. We tell you about our experience in detail.

The end of the year promises to be busy for Nintendo. In parallel with the return of Samus Aran with Metroid Dread, Nintendo plans to release the new version of its latest console: the OLED Switch. We were able to test it as part of the Preview of the latest Metroid. Here’s what to know about the new iteration of the Switch.

First of all, we must remember that its design is similar to that of the classic Switch. The dimensions are identical, the joy-con are the same, the buttons are placed in the same places. What particularly changes is its white color with some modifications however: the ethernet port is directly integrated into the dock, the support behind the console runs almost its entire length and is reclining, internal storage that passes from 32 GB to 64 GB, and of course the screen which is bigger. Yes, the design of this OLED Switch is basically identical to that of the previous version, but the novelty touches in the functionality, even if they are discreet, are welcome.

The main argument of this new version of the Switch is of course OLED display which sends warm colors and pronounced contrasts. In Metroid Dread in particular, the displayed light effects were very convincing on this screen which is not HDR. Compared to the classic Switch, console screen is larger from 6.2 inches to 7 inches. Nintendo also ensures that the autonomy will be the same as that of the second Switch model, that is to say between 4 and 9 hours approximately, depending on the type of game.

Taking it all in the eyes is good, but getting it in the ears is also good. The OLED Switch offers bigger and more powerful built-in speakers. When you have fun with the console, it is immediately noticeable and it makes the sounds more precise. So yes, the rendering still struggles to bring out the low frequencies, but the result seemed to be successful during our test.





Power level, it should be noted that the OLED Switch is a machine that will be unable to display ultra high definition graphics. In terms of CPU / GPU, it is simply identical to what we find on classic Switch. Let’s not forget, the hardware that is in the Switch is from 2017, and in the world of video games, it’s been ages. The fact that the Joy-Con are identical also makes us fear problems of Joy-Con Drift.

We no longer need to wait too long to put our little hands on the OLED Switch, since it will land October 8, 2021, together with Metroid Dread. It will be available in two colors: white dock, white Joy-Con or black dock, with blue and red Joy-Con. Price side, you will have to pay 349 euros according to the brands to recover this machine which has an OLED screen for only 30 grams more.

We will come back very soon to the OLED Switch in the lines of JV. In the meantime you can check out our Metroid Dread Preview right here:

