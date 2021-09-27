One Piece, My Hero Academia … Scantrad stops publishing, here’s where to read your manga every week

Scantrad France will soon be closing its doors to many very popular manga. The announcement sounded like a thunderclap on social networks, to those who were not yet aware. We come back to this announcement which caused a stir in France, and on the place where you can now find your favorite manga.

Scantrad will stop publishing works of the shonen jump

Scantrad, also called “scanlation”, Where “scan + translation”, refers to a manga that has been digitized, and translated by fans from its original language (usually Japanese, Korean or Chinese), into another. The scantrads are generally distributed free on the internet, by download, or directly online. The well-known site “Scantrad France” surfs on this principle, by offering translations of the last manga chapters that have been released. However, the site will soon close its doors to many works, and for the occasion, the latter has decided to communicate via Twitter a little word :

8 titles are concerned for the moment!

Kaiju No.8, Mashle, Undead Unluck, Mission Yozakura Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, One Piece. We decided to share a few words too! pic.twitter.com/Ra3bfi8TvS September 26, 2021

Here are the essentials of what to remember from the declaration of Scantrad France :

It’s time, folks. We are finally there. After years of waiting, MangaPlus, the official platform of Shueisha (the Japanese publisher), in partnership with French publishing houses, invites us to follow the contents of Weekly Shonen Jump and Jump +. And that, without additional delay compared to Japanese. It’s a huge development for the French market. And it is not without merit. (…) We are counting on you now to continue to be so passionate, but directly on the official platform!

You would have understood it, Scantrad France is now stopping all the Shonen Jump series, or even Jump +, if they are also on MangaPlus. It is currently 8 titles. Many of you were there for the Shonen Jump with One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Black Clover and many more, we hope you will continue to follow us no matter where the road takes us. (…) We said it, and we keep our word. Scantrad France is only there to offer you content who do not have legal offers equivalent to what is being offered.

Your favorite manga will still be available every week

You will have understood it by discovering the word left by Scantrad France on Twitter, all the works of Shonen Jump, even of Jump +, can now be found on the MangaPlus platform (which you can join by clicking here).

MangaMore is an online manga reading platform, as well as a mobile application, which is owned by Shueisha. Launched on January 28, 2019, MangaMore publishes translations of new manga chapters currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump, as well as much of from the Shonen Jump + catalog. Here is the list of the projects concerned which are therefore now to be found on MangaPlus :

And you, are you surprised by this announcement? We let you answer this question via our survey, and via our comments area. And if the subject interests you, you can find our previous file on online harassment of official manga translators.