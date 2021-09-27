Our 5 best Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid applications and mobile games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I try every week to bring you the best possible apps that aren’t personal data traps or microtransaction nests. To my own findings, I also add the pearls unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum, which I invite you to consult.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are NextPit’s 5 free and paid Android / iOS apps this week.

Schedule Mate

Schedule Mate is a productivity application that seduced me with its interface that I found very nice. The idea is to quickly visualize the different tasks that you have planned.

You can sort your tasks into different categories by associating a color code to them. You will then be able to see via a graph how you distribute your tasks and how much time you devote to a given category.

The application is free and without in-app purchase but it contains advertising banners at the bottom of the screen.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: no / Account: not necessary

The interface of Schedule Mate is visually very nice. / © NextPit



You can download the Schedule Mate app from the Google Play Store.

Talltaskk

Promised, this is the last productivity app on this list (and I didn’t even mention note-taking apps, I’m healing myself). This is a simple and unpretentious ToDo or ToDo list app.

TallTaskk prioritizes items with a due date, items without a due date, and then tasks that were completed on that day. Completed tasks appear in a separate “completed” tab and at midnight each day they are removed from the task list.

The application is free and without in-app purchase but it contains advertising banners at the bottom of the screen.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: no / Account: not necessary

TallTaskk is a truly simplistic and minimalistic to-do list app. / © NextPit



You can download the TallTaskk app from the Google Play Store.

Today Weather

Today Weather is a visually very beautiful weather application that immediately caught my eye when I saw it pass on our forum (thanks to the Community for sharing, by the way).

The app is supported by more than 10 data providers: National Weather Service (weather.gov), Accuweather.com, Here.com, Dark Sky, Foreca.com, Weather.gc.ca, Weatherbit.io, Open Weather Map, Yr.no, Smhi.se, Météo-France, etc. It offers 24/7 forecasts including the probability of precipitation as well as indicators of air quality, UV index and pollen level. We also have a weather radar and a moon phase calendar.





In short, the range of features and the amount of information displayed by Today Weather is really top notch. The app is free and without ads, the only in-app purchases are to unlock the premium version (€ 2.39 for 6 months, € 3.29 for 1 year or € 6.99 for lifetime access).

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not necessary

The amount of data Today Weather reports is quite impressive. / © NextPit



You can download the Schedule Mate app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Barquode | Matrix Manager

Barquode | Matrix Manager is another application that the Community introduced me to on our forum. This is not a classic barcode reader. Yes, you can use this app to scan barcodes, but you can also create and store any matrix code you want.

You can even personalize the application thanks to the advanced theme system. It’s ultra ultra niche from niche, but the app is very well done with a super clean interface. You can also unlock other features through a secondary unlocking app called Palettes Key.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: € 1.49 (for Palettes Key) / Account: not necessary

Scan and create any barcode and QR code you can imagine. / © NextPit



You can download the Barquode | Matrix Manager from the Google Play Store.

Love – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories is a mobile port of a puzzle game recently released for consoles and PC. The game is intended to be narrative and follows the lives of the inhabitants of a building which acts as a Diorama to unfold the story.

You will have to solve puzzles by making the apartments travel through time, but the food for thought is more a pretext for storytelling than anything else.

I was able to complete the game fairly quickly, so not sure whether the $ 9.99 investment will pay off for some of you. But he has an indie side that I really like. It’s an experience that changes a bit from what we find on the Play Store.