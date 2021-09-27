our reporter in Kabul tells

Since August 15, the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. After their return, scenes of chaos at Kabul airport had moved the international community: thousands of Afghans were trying to flee their country at all costs. It is now almost impossible for residents to obtain a visa to leave the country.

Jacques Follorou, reporter at the international service of World, traveled to Afghanistan, accompanied by photographer William Daniels. He tells us, in this episode of the podcast “L’Heure du Monde”, the new life of Afghans, through his observations and meetings.

An episode produced by Jeanne Boëzec, directed by Amandine Robillard and presented by Morgane Tual.

“Time of the World” “L’Heure du Monde” is the daily news podcast of the World. Listen to a new episode every day from 6 a.m. on Lemonde.fr or on Spotify. Find all the episodes here.

Learn more about life under the Taliban:

Also listen Can the Taliban Hold Afghanistan?

Jeanne Boëzec

