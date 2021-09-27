Patrick Poivre d’Arvor: Claire Chazal leaves her reserve and returns to the accusations of assault

In February 2021, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor was the subject of a judicial investigation for rape. In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Claire Chazal revealed how she looked at the ‘PPDA affair’, targeting the father of her son.

Television star, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor was targeted at the beginning of the year by an investigation for rape. While the writer Florence Porcel had assured to have undergone two forced sex with the presenter in 2004 and 2009, his ex-companion, Claire Chazal, had been deeply affected by these accusations. Asked about her view of the ‘PPDA affair’, it was in an interview with Sunday Newspaper as the pretty blonde revealed: “I lived it very painfully, because I don’t like accusations without proof or legal basis. I hate names thrown as food for popular vindictiveness and the judgment of public opinion.“

Convinced that Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, Claire Chazal explained: “The fact is that this case was closed, the magistrates were not even seized. I fully understand that there are issues of male domination and that women feel it. I have said it and I will say it again: I cannot believe that this man whom I know well professionally and personally, who certainly likes to seduce and convince, has any violence in him.“Last March, the presenter had already raised these accusations at the microphone of France Inter.”It is of course normal and welcome that women finally speak. There is domestic violence, and very often a powerlessness of women, at least in certain circles. I find it essential that things can be said a little better, and maybe it is even a revolution that should be underlined“, she had revealed.

Claire Chazal: “He is neither in violence nor in force”

Referring to the information revealed by the Parisian, Claire Chazal had unveiled: “I find it regrettable that in some cases, alleged torturers are thrown into the pasture, before the tribunal of opinion, and even perhaps before the media tribunal. I am for the complexity of situations, I am for listening to both parties, and I find that often only one voice is heard.“Finally, the presenter added:”Regarding Patrick, whom I know well, I can say, I can even assure him, that although he is seductive, of course loving to conquer, and even let’s say it, to multiply female conquests, he is in no way or in violence nor in force. What he likes above all is to seduce, to convince. It is to convince by the word, by what he is, by his charm, by his position also why not say it, but love is mysterious. But in nothing, manage to force someone. He has a pride in him which only makes him charm, to be loved, that is what he wants above all, and not to force.“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge