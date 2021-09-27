Patrick Sébastien, heartbreaking, confides in the death of his son

Far from his usual jokes and songs with heady choruses, it is a completely different Patrick Sébastien who delivers himself. This Sunday, September 26, special guest of the magazine Sept à Huit, the sixty-year-old confides dryly on the death of his son. “I died with him,” he frankly admits. The death of his son literally saw him off, and if he managed to get through this insurmountable moment for all parents, he assures him: “It’s not courage, it’s survival” to continue to live without her child.

Facing Audrey Crespo-Mara, he still relates this terrible accident which rules his life. “We tattooed it every day!” He confides. Despite the 21 years that have passed since the death of his son, Patrick Sébastien, who now has white hair, evokes, without too much detail, this terrible motorcycle accident one night in 1990. Patrick Sébastien had just offered him the machine. “He was pretty careful. But it was night, it was summer, he was driving fast … ”, he said, his gaze vague.





It was therefore at 19 that his son, whom he had assumed very young, at the age of 16, disappeared forever. An evening that was all the more difficult to live with as the latter had his accident in front of the auditorium in which Patrick Sébastien was to do the show. Despite the tears, the pain and the anger, the actor climbed the stage as if nothing had happened. “When you drown, the stick that passes, you catch it,” he explains. And this stick precisely, it is about its audience, (…)

