Pedro’s revenge / Serie A / J6 / Lazio-AS Roma (3-2) / September 26, 2021 / SOFOOT.com

Transferred during the summer from AS Roma to Lazio, after being completely ghosted by José Mourinho, Pedro scored in the Roman derby. A goal which confirms his very good start to the season, and which he obviously celebrated with the nose and beard of the Lusitano coach.

By Éric Maggiori

Call it whatever you like, but some will say that it is aptly named “karma”. This summer, José Mourinho landed in Rome, shore giallorossa. Upon his arrival, the Lusitanian coach slipped to his management a small list of players he did not want to keep for the coming season. Pedro Rodríguez was part of this short list. the Special One confirmed his will by completely snubbing the Spaniard throughout the summer preparation. Sensing that he was going to live a season in the closet, Pedro therefore decided to get out, and committed with … Lazio. Obviously, the first derby of the season was eagerly awaited, especially for this reunion. And the boomerang is right back in the pear of Mou. At the 19e minute of play, well served by Ciro Immobile, Pedro doubled the bet for Lazio, with a nice flat foot placed. And it was obviously a pleasure to miss Mourinho during his celebration.

What’s all the more fun is that just four months ago Pedro was already scoring a goal in the Roman derby. Under the same Curva Sud, on the same right foot, practically the same distance. But with another jersey. This May 15, 2021, he helped establish victory romanista on Lazio (2-0). This autumn Sunday, he therefore became the third player in history to score a goal in the Roman derby with both shirts. The other two are called Arne Selmosson, at the end of the 1950s, and Aleksandar Kolarov. Needless to say, Pedro is the one who scored the two closest goals, Kolarov for example planting his goal with Roma nine years after the one scored with Lazio (2009 and 2018).





The spat in Chelsea

For Pedro, the joy is threefold. It therefore allows him to register his name in the history of the derby, for the reason just mentioned, it contributes to the victory. laziale during this derby (3-2), and it offers him on a plate a sacred revenge on José Mourinho. In fact, the rivalry between the two men does not date from this summer. It already existed when Pedro was playing at Barça and Mourinho was coaching Real, and it really broke out in 2015, when Pedro signed up with Chelsea, whose coach was precisely José Mourinho.

Mourinho was fired in December 2015, just a few months after Pedro’s arrival. Rid of the coach, the Spaniard did not hesitate to take out the sulphate in the days that followed. “What was wrong?” It’s a whole, it (Mourinho) was not doing anything right, and nothing was going right, he said. We were very low in the standings, the spirit instilled was very bad, and the confidence he gave was very bad too. ” The player attacked Mou again the following year, after he attacked Antonio Conte after a Chelsea-Manchester United.

His first goal in his new colors

Besides the fact that it allows him to achieve this personal revenge, Pedro’s goal crowns the excellent start to the season of the former Barcelona. The supporters were necessarily skeptical of his arrival, and it is clear that he is one of the very best Laziali since the start of the season. Placed to the left of Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 (Motionless in the axis, Felipe Anderson on the right), he seems to have found his legs – perhaps not those of his Catalan period, but beautiful legs anyway – and surprises with his physical condition, from the top of his 34 years.

Decisive passer during the demonstration of Lazio against Spezia Calcio, on the second day (6-1), he had created many opportunities since the start of the season, but had not yet found the net. It is now done, and it is even stronger when we know that his last goal in an official match went back … to the Roman derby played last May. Six goals in the Barcelona derby against Espanyol, five in the Clásico Barça-Real, six in the various London derbies: look no further for the derby man, he answers to the name of Pedro.

