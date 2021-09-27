More

    Pep Guardiola avoids the subject Benjamin Mendy

    On the eve of the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City (9 p.m.) counting for the second day of the group stages of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola was present, this Monday, at the traditional press conference before- match. After answering journalists’ questions about the meeting, the Spanish Skyblues technician faced the subject Benjamin Mendy (27) at the end of this exchange. Accused of four rapes and a sexual assault, the French player from Manchester City will be tried on January 24. Officially suspended by the Mancunian club, the former Marseillais is currently in pre-trial detention.

    Questioned on the subject, Pep Guardiola then made the choice to remain silent. After a few seconds of silence and a rebound from the club’s press secretary, the City tactician stood up, leaving the conference room without a word about the matter. Benjamin Mendy, who has yet to indicate to justice whether he will plead guilty or not, was remanded in custody at the end of August at HMP Altcourse prison in Liverpool and will therefore have to answer, next January, for these alleged attacks on three women , including a minor.



