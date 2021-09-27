Perpignan, Biarritz, Toulouse or La Rochelle the best staff of Pro D2 and Top 14 are …

Zapping Fifteen World Sofiane Chellat: “Playing the World Cup in France would be historic for Algeria”
– Best PRO D2 coaching staff:
Perpignan had a perfect season! The essential leader of the 2020/2021 season, the USAP won the PRO D2 championship by crushing the competition. The Catalan staff is therefore logically rewarded.
#NightDuRugby
🏅 BEST PRO D2 COACHING STAFF🏅
The staff of@usap_officiel won his bet by taking the Catalan club into the elite with a title of champion of PRO D2 in the process 🇫🇷
In association with @canalplus pic.twitter.com/mlPgCVFgVF
– TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021
– Best TOP 14 coaching staff:
In Top 14, it is the Stade Toulousain which gleans the title of best elite staff. Champion of France and Europe, the Rouge et Noir have left nothing to their opponent.
#NightDuRugby
🏅 BEST STAFF OF TOP 14 COACHES🏅
Champion of France, champion of Europe, the @StadeToulousain flew over the 2020-2021 season. Simply unstoppable 👏
In association with @Brico Depot and Schneider pic.twitter.com/k75mTfR3U6
– TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021
to summarize
Who from Perpignan, Biarritz, Toulouse or La Rochelle will win the title of best Pro D2 and Top 14 staff of the year? The answer above.
Find all the latest rugby news with the World Fifteen.