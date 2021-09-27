Phones, computers, PS4 … millions of devices deprived of the Internet as of Thursday

” On September 30, 2021, the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate will expire », Indicates Scott Helme, researcher in computer security, in a message posted on his blog and spotted by Phonandroid.

Behind this barbaric name hides a digital security certificate, that is to say a digital tool that allows to certify another certificate: the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3. The mission of these certificates is to encrypt and secure access to the Internet and therefore to connect to servers and browsers.

Devices released before 2017

” It is a centerpiece of exchanges on the Internet because this certificate renders unreadable and protects communications. It is important because all sites and applications use it. Without it, they will refuse to function because they will not be able to communicate securely with a server », Decrypts Benoît Grunenwald, cybersecurity expert at ESET, for our colleagues in Paris.

And Thursday, the expiration of the first will lead to that of the second. Big problem: IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate is present in millions of electronic devices. But rest assured, these are only devices released before 2017 and which have not performed a software update.

The phone or computer you are looking at right now is therefore not affected. But the old device that you put away in a drawer 5 years ago and which could help you out one day, maybe … According to Scott Helme, a third of Android phones in circulation would be affected.





Firefox will always remain

” In the case of a smartphone running Android, it is necessary to install Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread or a later version to maintain a full Internet connection », Advises Phonandroid. If your device is a Mac running macOS 10.12.0 (or earlier) or an iPhone running iOS 9 (or earlier version of the OS), it is necessary to install a firmware update. For iPhones, models below 5 are affected.

Lastly, the PlayStation .3 and 4 with a firmware version lower than 5.00 and PCs running Windows XP with Service Pack 2 or lower are concerned.

And if nothing is done by Thursday and your device can no longer connect to the Internet, you still have one last solution: Firefox, the browser using its own security certificates.