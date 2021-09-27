Pierre Ménès claims to be a victim of feminist “terrorism”

A few weeks before his return to a medium created just for him, Pierre Ménès has obviously decided to remain so shattering. The former consultant of Canal + confirmed it during a show on YouTube.

A week after the announcement by Pierre Ménès of his big comeback in October via an online platform, the French football snipper was the guest on Monday evening of a program broadcast live on the Youtube channel Julien Le Gone. And if some thought that the former consultant, fired by Canal + after the revelations about his past behavior with certain women in the editorial staff, was going to be politically correct, it was a failure. On the contrary, Pierre Ménès claims his freedom of speech and he has clearly demonstrated it, even if it means taking some good criticism in return.

Pierre Ménès did not digest the lawsuit that was made against him

Returning to the case that had pushed him outside of Canal +, Pierre Ménès was cash. “ I had been hired by Canal + to shake the coconut tree, you have to believe that after 11 years, I shook it too hard, even if the facts with which I am accused are 10, 7 and 5 years old. I know people don’t like to hear this argument, but at that time Jean-Marie Bigard was filling the Stade de France with a sketch called “letting go of bitches”. Today it would earn him the electric chair. There is an exacerbated feminism which turns for some to terrorism (…) I adore women and the company of women, even if in this profession there are not many (…) What kills me in this story it is because the presumption of innocence does not exist in this country. I remind you that I have not been the subject of any complaint or investigation and that the internal Canal + investigation has not yielded anything “, Said the former member of the Canal Football Club.





And Pierre Ménès also spoke about the treatment of Paris Saint-Germain in a media where he worked for a long time, L’Equipe. ” Mbappé in Metz, he was sleeping, unbelievably, this is the first time that a player has been sleeping on a field. There he yelled because Neymar did not give him a pass, this is the first time that a player has complained about that. Are we going to give it up one day? There was an extraordinary paper of nullity in L’Equipe on Monday, where they said that he suffered that Mbappé suffered that Neymar only plays with Messi, but they only made two games Neymar and Messi. And afterwards, they say that he suffers from the Hispanization of the locker room, while he wants to play for Real Madrid “, Remarked a Pierre Ménès, who will not turn down the volume and has already announced that his first report would be made in Lille and that his first celebrity guest would be Matt Pokora.