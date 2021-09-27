Pierre Ménès, the new scandal

The former CFC columnist faces new accusations from former colleagues.

While he thought he was done with the hassle by leaving Canal + definitively, Pierre Ménès has just been caught up in trouble and these may be more serious than those he had to endure last spring.

As a reminder, the famous journalist had to leave the encrypted channel following the revelations made by several of his former colleagues (Isabelle Moreau, Marie Portolano) concerning his degrading behavior towards women. He found himself in a bad position following the broadcast of the report “I am not a slut, I am a journalist” and in which a passage had been cut during the editing. The one where he admits having done what he is accused of, but without apologizing. The passage in question was then broadcast in the face of external pressure. Invited a few days later in the program Touche pas à Mon Poste, he tried to defend himself, but only sank. Its rating with public opinion had then dropped considerably.

An internal investigation was opened by the directors of Canal + to shed light on his actions. At the same time, his collaboration with the channel was stopped without waiting for the results of the investigation. There was a break and the person left with a nice check for € 500,000 as compensation. This is what L’Equipe disclosed recently.

Ménès is not yet out of the woods

Ménès thought he had done well, but now a piece of information from the site “Les Jours” has just let it be known that the ex-journalist from L’Equipe is not yet completely out of the woods. Far from it. It turns out that the investigation mentioned above showed that seven victims suffered from his attitude. Among these seven victims, there are five women, including Marie Portolano.

Also according to the source in question, a report is underway with the justice from the labor inspectorate of the chain. Ménès therefore risks being confronted with legal disputes with his ex-employer and a lawsuit cannot be ruled out.

Note that a few weeks ago, Ménès considered himself to be the victim in this case. He felt that the system had not spared him with an undeserved media lynching because no complaint had been filed and no harm on his part was demonstrated. The situation has apparently changed.

He is more and more isolated

Ménès has lost a lot of support recently, including that of his friend Hervé Mathoux. The two men no longer speak to each other. The first having reproached the second for not having defended it publicly enough.

During the period when he was singled out on all sides, Menes had been discreet and had abandoned his work as a chronicler. Recently, he resurfaced by engaging with Reworld Media, to run a platform in his name (Pierrot Football Club). With the concerns he is likely to encounter in the coming days and an image that is deteriorating more and more, it is possible that this new project supposed to relaunch him is finally stillborn.