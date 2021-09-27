Pink October 2021: the Eiffel Tower in pink this Friday, October 1

By Cécile D. Photos by My B. Updated September 27, 2021 at 2:51 p.m. Posted on September 27, 2021 at 11:37 a.m.

The Eiffel Tower will be pink, this Friday, October 1, 2021, on the occasion of the launch of Pink October in Paris! A beautiful message of support to all the women and men who fight against breast cancer, before a month of activities to raise funds for medical research.

On October 1, the association Breast Cancer, Let’s Talk!, fame Pink Ribbon, launches the 28th campaign ofPink October in France, its information, awareness-raising and research support operation against the disease, which lasts throughout the month of October.

This meeting is essential for the association, which supports medical and scientific research all year round and makes women aware of the diagnosis of breast cancer. While for several decades, significant progress has been made in medical research or in the quality of life of patients, it is essential to continue the fight against disease.

On the occasion of the launch of this 2021 edition ofPink October, the Eiffel Tower will be illuminated in pink. A vibrant color, which we invite you to immortalize by looking and photographing the Eiffel Tower. Share this strong message, in support of all these women and men – sick people, families, close researchers and caregivers – who fight daily against the disease.

One in eight women risk of developing breast cancer during her lifetime. With this awareness campaign, the Ruban Rose association encourages all women to get tested regularly, in order to fight effectively against this disease.





Today, if detected in time, nine out of 10 breast cancers are cured. It’s huge ! But more than 58,000 new cases are detected each year in France and breast cancers remain the most important and the most fatal in women. So yes, the fight continues as long as the disease is there, more than ever, we owe it to ourselves to stay “ All united by the same color “!