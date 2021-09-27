Players deleted their character by mistake in Diablo 2 Resurrected

The first weekend after the launch of Diablo 2 Resurrected was tough for a lot of players. In addition to server issues, stuck characters, characters deleted by a bug, and loss of progress following a surprise maintenance, many players had the very painful surprise to discover that they had just deleted their dear character, sometimes of very high level (60 and more) by accident, simply by inattention as we can see on these threads on Reddit for example (here and here). We can legitimately wonder how they went about committing the irreparable so easily, and after verification, it indeed turns out that the interface of the game is very poorly designed, even misleading at this level.

As you can see in this image, the little “X” at the bottom right could pass for the button that exits the game. You can activate it by clicking on it or by simply pressing “X” on an Xbox controller. for example. A confirmation message then appears, and it can be validated instantly without taking the time to read it, with another click or even easier, by pressing “A” on the joystick.. And that’s it, your character is then deleted and probably unrecoverable. You’d better be careful of that too, especially when you’re tired after a long evening of farming Hell Mode to complete your Rune Word, a false manipulation, a momentary distraction and all is lost.





We can say that everything has been done wrong for this option, normally the icon should be a trash can or something more evocative. It should also be hidden in a submenu, or it should incorporate security measures, for example a confirmation window that forces you to wait a few seconds, or manually write the confirmation message, such as “delete”.

This adds one more thing to the pile of fixes that the Vicarious Visions team will have to urgently work on in the days and weeks to come.