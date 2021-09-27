PlayStation Plus: Sports and combat to accompany Hell Let Loose in October?

A few days ago, several players published photographs indicating that the FPS Hell Let Loose would be “offered” as part of the subscription to the PS Plus. But the other two games have obviously leaked through a well-known tips page.

Each month, subscribers to the PS Plus, which is essential to take advantage of all the online features of PlayStation consoles, can recover three titles “offered” and selected by Sony. The month of October is fast approaching, and the games of the PS Plus should not be long in being formalized. However, the Dealabs community site seems be aware of the games that could accompany Hell Let Loose. According to them, the FPS dedicated to WWII will be accompanied by Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 in their PS4 versions.

The first is one of the interactions, released in 2015, from the famous license of NetherRealm fighting games, while the second is the official golf game of the professional circuit already over more than 2.6 million copies. A successful comeback for a license that was absent for a few years after being put aside by EA before being picked up by 2K Games. According to information currently circulating, the three titles will be available for one month from October 5.





