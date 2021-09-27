Porsche loses its fight against tuners and tuning specialists

Some prestigious builders try by all means to protect their heritage and the models they design from modifications and creations that are a little too crazy. Ferrari may in particular have certain somewhat specific clauses signed in sales contracts, prohibiting any extravagance, including after the keys have been handed over.

Porsche was using certain restrictive clauses in its contracts in order to prevent some of its partners from reselling new vehicles or parts to specialists in modification (tuning) and preparation. A blockage which has been in place for 8 years but which will end since the German Federal Court of Justice ruled in favor of the VDAT (German association of tuners) in a second appeal judgment.





The Court considers that this is an “objective restriction of competition”. It also specifies that a buyer is not necessarily a reseller in the case of preparers. The judgment concretely sums up that the clauses of the Porsche contracts constitute a “inadmissible extension of the commercial relationship which characterizes selective sales to tuning companies which are not resellers“.