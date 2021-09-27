possible post-Merkel coalitions – Liberation

Depending on the color of the parties that make it up, the government coalition which should emerge from the polls this Sunday recalls, or not, known flags.

At each election, it is the same game, that of the three colors. The government that emerges from the poll will be a coalition of parties. In Germany, the different options are designated by colors that echo those of the flags of each party: black for the conservatives of the CDU-CSU, red for the social democrats of the SPD, yellow for the liberals of the FDP, green for the ecologists. Die Grünen and dark red for the radical left of Die Linke. The far right AfD is automatically excluded from coalition negotiations by all the other parties. Here are the different options, in order of probability.

Traffic light

Coalition between SPD (red), Die Grünen (green) and FDP (yellow). Scenario favored by voters, according to a recent poll. He would sign the great return to power of the FDP, absent since 2013.





Red-red-green

Coalition between SPD (red), radical left of Die Linke (dark red) and Die Grünen (green). No flag corresponds to this combination of parties.

Jamaican

Coalition between CDU-CSU (black), Die Grünen (green) and FDP (yellow). In 2017, the CDU-CSU and the FDP had not come to an agreement, despite a common anchoring on the right, after weeks of negotiations.

Kenyan

Coalition CDU-CSU (black), SPD (red) and Die Grünen (green). Would be close to the “GroKo” (grand coalition in power since 2013), with environmentalists in addition.

German

Coalition SPD (red), CDU-CSU (black) and FDP (yellow). A scenario that displeases more than two-thirds of Germans, according to polls. It would exclude environmentalists, a very popular party especially among young people.