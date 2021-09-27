More

    Powerful earthquake hits Crete, one death and extensive damage

    NewsWorld


    A man, working in a collapsed church, died on Monday in the strong earthquake that rocked the Greek island of Crete, Greek public television ERT reported. The earthquake, of magnitude 5.8 according to the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens, 6 according to the American Institute USGS, occurred at 6:17 a.m. 23 km from Heraklion, the capital of Crete.

    It particularly affected the agricultural town of Arkalohori, where the victim died and where extensive damage was noted, according to firefighters and the ERT channel. Some damage to old buildings has been observed, we learned from the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens.


    Frequent earthquakes in Greece

    “For the moment, we have had damage to old buildings, people have gone out into the streets,” Yannis Leontarakis, an official of Civil Protection on the island, told ERT public television. At a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 346 km south of Athens, according to the Observatory.

    Images broadcast by ERT showed damage, in particular the collapse of old houses in Arkaloxori in Crete, near Heraklion. Greece is crossed by important geological faults and earthquakes are frequent. On October 30, 2020, a magnitude 7 earthquake shook the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir, killing two in Samos and 114 in Turkey.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea “strategic axis” for Parisian department stores
    Next articlePorsche loses its fight against tuners and tuning specialists

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC