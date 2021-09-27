Powerful earthquake hits Crete, one death and extensive damage

A man, working in a collapsed church, died on Monday in the strong earthquake that rocked the Greek island of Crete, Greek public television ERT reported. The earthquake, of magnitude 5.8 according to the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens, 6 according to the American Institute USGS, occurred at 6:17 a.m. 23 km from Heraklion, the capital of Crete.

It particularly affected the agricultural town of Arkalohori, where the victim died and where extensive damage was noted, according to firefighters and the ERT channel. Some damage to old buildings has been observed, we learned from the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens.





Frequent earthquakes in Greece

“For the moment, we have had damage to old buildings, people have gone out into the streets,” Yannis Leontarakis, an official of Civil Protection on the island, told ERT public television. At a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 346 km south of Athens, according to the Observatory.

Images broadcast by ERT showed damage, in particular the collapse of old houses in Arkaloxori in Crete, near Heraklion. Greece is crossed by important geological faults and earthquakes are frequent. On October 30, 2020, a magnitude 7 earthquake shook the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir, killing two in Samos and 114 in Turkey.