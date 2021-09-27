Press review: Julian Alaphilippe greeted after his World Championship title, Wout van Aert scratched

It was the great duel of the Worlds, awaited by all and all, and especially by Belgian supporters on fire this Sunday, who accompanied the riders with noise and fury, between Antwerp and Leuven. Wout van Aert, the favorite, against Julian Alaphilippe, defending champion, it was the opposition of a weekend, a season, a race, a match that one inevitably finds in the various titles of the international press after the coronation of the Frenchman, for the second consecutive year.
Yes By Telegraaf naturally leans on the beautiful second place of Dylan Van Baarle, the Dutch daily mentions a ” fantastic Julian Alaphilippe », Who has achieved the feat of keeping his property. ” Powerful stroke “,” alone », The course of the day gives pride of place to the gold medalist, and there are many adjectives to decipher and tell the number of Alaphilippe.
The front page of the daily Het Nieuwsblad. (Het Nieuwsblad)
But like other newspapers, it was the breakdown of Wout van Aert, expected as the messiah on his land, who challenged the press across Quiévrain. So the Het Nieuwsblad polls its subscribers on the tactics employed by Belgium, with a breathtaking Remco Evenepoel in the service of its leader. the Het however speaks of coronation ” impressive “From the 29-year-old Frenchman, like Wim Vos, editor-in-chief of the cycling pages:” the best rider of these Worlds was simply not Belgian “.
the Het Laatste Nieuws, on the other hand, speaks of a race ” dazzling “, Out of step with the final result on the Belgian side, played by Jasper Stuyven, 4th and symbol of a failed Sunday for his selection. A race to forget, even if HLN ends up on the crowd massed on the sides of the roads, which oscillated between ” applause and hoots »For the winner …
Belgian tactics criticized
French-speaking titles are even more critical with “WVA”. The Free looks back on the strategic errors and the shortcomings of the Belgians in the management of the final. The newspaper also takes up the words of Patrick Lefevere, manager of Alaphilippe and Evenepoel at the Deceuninck Quick-Step, for whom the hardening of the race by the Belgian prodigy has mainly served the future world champion. Same story for Johan Museeuw. ” The Belgians acted as if only van Aert could become world champion, maybe it was because of the atmosphere “. An opinion clearly shared by the Brussels editorial staff.
The race seen by: tactics, atmosphere, Evenepoel, Alaphilippe and Lefevere. (The Free)
The evening recognizes and salutes the performance of Alaphilippe, despite the ” shower for the belgian dream “. ” Magistral “,” inaccessible “,” domination », A certain idea of the solidity of the henceforth double-holder of the rainbow jersey is reflected in the everyday lines. In any case, all the Belgian press titles tell about van Aert’s bad day, not up to the sacrifices of his team. As he recognized himself. A great contrast with the race to glory of the successor to Rik van Looy or Paolo Bettini.
Alaphilippe on Une du Soir, one of the Belgian dailies. (The evening)
The rest of the international press highlights Alaphilippe’s huge Sunday outing. the Corriere dello Sport details the ” domination »Of the Deceuninck Quick-Step runner, in his garden during these Worlds. Without forgetting Sonny Colbrelli, 10th, “ generous », Not so far, but still too much of the champion of the day. On the other side of the Pyrenees, the Spanish daily Marca is harsh with Wout van Aert, who let his chance slip by, while his young teammate Remco Evenepoel could have had his say.
“” For the Corriere! (Corriere dello sport)
In England, it is ” glory »And the victory over 60 Flemish mountains – and their supporters – who caught the attention of The Guardian. The London newspaper decrypts the solo effort of the 7th rider to keep his world champion jersey. The second title of the Frenchman is also found in the Danish press, also in joy in front of the 3rd place of Michael Valgren.
The main Danish newspapers retrace the Frenchman’s end of the race and the frenzied final. BT title over bronze medalist Valgren and world champion. Berlingske, the oldest newspaper in the kingdom, tells of Alaphilippe’s lone rider, who left alone 17 kilometers from the finish line. That of paradise, of the 7th (rainbow) sky, in the middle of Belgian hell.
The coronation of Julian Alaphilippe seen from Denmark by BT. (BT)