Press review: Julian Alaphilippe greeted after his World Championship title, Wout van Aert scratched

Belgian tactics criticized

French-speaking titles are even more critical with “WVA”. The Free looks back on the strategic errors and the shortcomings of the Belgians in the management of the final. The newspaper also takes up the words of Patrick Lefevere, manager of Alaphilippe and Evenepoel at the Deceuninck Quick-Step, for whom the hardening of the race by the Belgian prodigy has mainly served the future world champion. Same story for Johan Museeuw. ” The Belgians acted as if only van Aert could become world champion, maybe it was because of the atmosphere “. An opinion clearly shared by the Brussels editorial staff.