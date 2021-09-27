PREVIEW Metroid Dread: Samus, future nominated for the EMMI Awards?

For the 35 years of the license Metroid, Nintendo partnered again with MercurySteam, not to bring back to the tastes of the day one of his glories of yesteryear as he had done with Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017 on 3DS, but well to finally release the fifth canonical episode of the main series, Metroid Dread. Fans of the adventures of Samus aran are in turmoil as the launch approaches and the wait will soon come to an end. On our side, we were lucky enough to find out in advance the start of the game, until a well-defined passage, and this during a session of just under two hours (we were quick), which introduced us to the formidable dangers of the planet ZDR. Note that this preview was carried out only in mode Portable on the all new Nintendo Switch (OLED model), which was also the opportunity to approach this console coming out the same day.

This episode should undoubtedly sign the apotheosis of the 2D license.

First observation, we took full view and the OLED panel is no stranger to this, sublimating the work done on the sets and the staging of this episode, in particular by bringing out the colors. The rendering is flashy, our peepers are charmed, we are therefore very curious to see the beast in mode TV. The themes immersing us in the atmosphere of ZDR also pulsate through the speakers for an experience that makes you want to play on the go. More generally, and as you may have noticed from the promotional videos, Metroid Dread wants to be much more cinematic than its predecessors, and this from the introduction, nothing like it to best transcribe the atmosphere which really inspires a feeling of fear during certain breathless phases. During the exploration, at the bend of a door or a small passage, we can therefore appreciate the beautiful Samus and its combination of power up close with all the staging that goes with it for a neat finish. Once this type of sequence is over, the camera naturally reverts to the classic side view, so dear to the genre. metroidvania, without loading time, the immersion is therefore total. Moreover, it is only by launching a new game at the beginning that we had to wait, the change of zones masking the wait by showing us for example Samus taking the elevator, simple and efficient. Another novelty of staging, dubbing are present (and in French!), the AI Adam communicating with us regularly to take stock of the situation, even if it is not the most reassuring or optimistic, poor Samus…

Regarding the scenario, it is initially very basic while leaving a great deal of mystery giving desire to progress. Indeed, our heroine was sent on ZDR to investigate the presence of Parasite X (the threat of Metroid Fusion) after sending a video to the Galactic Federation and the disappearance of robots EMMI dispatched on site. You wanted to know how Samus acquire his beautiful blue armor, visible on the jacket, once arrived on the planet? Well, so do we… Yoshio Sakamoto and his team make us languish by offering us a muscular altercation with the mysterious warrior Chozo in combination of power without showing us the outcome. When we can finally control our character, it is therefore in this new outfit and having lost most of our skills. Height of bad luck, Samus is located at Artaria, the deepest cavernous area of ZDR, without the possibility of going back by where it had arrived, and will therefore have to find a way to get back to the surface to get back to his ship and escape this hell. Admittedly, the strings are big enough, but it goes cream to justify our progression and the exploration of these new environments for the license.





In terms of gameplay, we find our marks quite quickly and it is good to note that Samus is much more mobile than before, with a bouncing jump off the walls, a slide and the possibility of aiming freely while running. It had to be that to have a chance to get out of it in the face of EMMI ! These mechanical beings quickly pass the SA-X for a joke by stalking us in large areas of the level design provided for this purpose, by which we are made to come and go over and over again, chasing us relentlessly once they spot us while being unresponsive to our conventional weaponry. Yes, only the Canon Omega temporarily obtained via an energy source is capable of knocking them down, with in the process a change of perspective when aiming and loading. In all cases, if we are caught, it is almost guaranteed death, a counter being technically possible to give us a few seconds to escape, except that the timing is so tight that it is better not to count on it (play the lotto if you succeed). the Spectral Camouflage is very useful once obtained to grant us a short respite by becoming invisible. Rest assured, MercurySteam has been very generous in save points, not to mention saves automatic, so as not to get frustrated without putting aside the difficulty. You also have to deal with the local fauna introducing a whole bunch of new creatures to the patterns to understand, which are in any case quite sensitive to the combo Strike of retaliation and shot in full face to be carried out in a very precise timing. The first big boss out EMMI who set out on our way made a strong impression on us, it promises for the future!

Who says metroidvania also known as a real maze to walk around with its batch of improvements to find, and the term here is clearly not overused so much Artaria and Cataris are vast (4 other sectors have already been formalized), and again, we obviously could not yet explore them in full, far from it. The round trips promise to be frequent and the card will not be too much to check where to go. To block our progress, always count on the system of doors with the various locks requiring the appropriate beam or missile, or even to redirect thermal flows helping to locate us, slightly raised recesses requiring the use of the Morph Ball (which we didn’t have) and areas with extreme temperatures. Blue surfaces are also appearing, on which Samus can grip once theArachno magnet got, this time playing more on verticality. We’re on familiar ground with enough new stuff to keep us hooked on the console.

Our first impressions: Strongly! It was a pure pleasure to find Samus during this introductory session, which bodes well for the rest of the experience Metroid Dread. Nintendo and MercurySteam take again for the moment the best of the recipe which made us love the license so much, while adding new spices coming to spice up just what we need our part. If the rest of the adventure retains the qualities of these first hours of play, this episode should undoubtedly sign the apotheosis of the license in 2D.

You can pre-order Metroid Dread for € 49.99 on Amazon and at Fnac.