Preview Metroid Dread: The OLED Switch holds its best representative on Switch

You know the old saying that it is very easy to fall prey when we hold the hunter’s rifle? Samus will rediscover him at his expense. Sent to a hostile planet to study a possible return of the X parasite, the famous adventurer will fall on a bone, that of the very aggressive robot dogs called “EMMI”. More than ever, young Aran will have to rely on her instincts to get out of this mess.

Preview conditions We were able to play Metroid Dread for two hours on an OLED Switch. Images and videos in this article were provided by Nintendo.

Metroid Dread shows off in video

Samus is not really MDR on ZDR

When she comes to her senses on the planet ZDR, Samus is somewhat disoriented. It’s not the labyrinthine basements hiding in her shadow that impress the heroine, but the fact that a Chozo lashes out at her. Although Samus grew up among the representatives of this species, the old associations seem to have dissipated. The bounty hunter will quickly understand that she was trapped on this star, and that she will have to find a way to leave the place quickly if she wants to avoid the disaster.. Unlike the other episodes in the series, the purpose of the mission is not to hunt but to flee. The extreme conditions and the presence of overpowered creatures quickly make the backpacker understand that the number 1 priority is to get out quickly.

During our stay on ZDR, we did indeed face dangerous situations. When it wasn’t the volcanic heat that was causing us to lose health points, it was freezing cold. Like the old episodes, Metroid Dread connects interconnected arrays in different ways. The more power Samus gains and acquires new abilities, the more access she has to areas previously inaccessible. Initially only equipped with its missile launcher, it grabs a lot of improvements. For example, we have unlocked the arachno-magnet, an improvement allowing Samus to cling to the blue walls, and therefore to reach new places. Unlike other titles in the genre, Metroid Dread does not take the player by the hand more than reason. The progression will be fluid for anyone who can inspect the map in the options, and follow the energy supply pipes.. We never felt lost despite the sheer number of branch lines. Only a few destructible blocks very similar to those of the decor have sometimes made us go crazy.

The detailed map accessible in the options has an appreciable feature: when the player targets a door and presses “Y”, This highlights all accesses of the same type. This is useful for quickly finding unexplored areas after gaining an ability, without really helping the player with a breadcrumb trail. Within the metal guts that serve as levels, various opponents with increasingly vicious placements try to slow Samus down. We are not going to draw up an exhaustive list, but know that they fulfill their role suitably by forcing instinctive reactions. We retain the Nespe, a small flying creature that charges in the presence of the player, the Musel, a large crab with a solid shell, and the Autoclast, a robot that explodes all around him. It should be noted that the lambda enemies are larger than those usually encountered in the old Metroid., episodes which would prefer to integrate small flying or crawling monsters. Fortunately, to repel the alien scum, the heroine has a riposte strike already encountered in Samus Returns. When the player presses at the right time during an attack, it pushes back the attacker and inflicts heavy damage. When these counters are performed well, they reward the player with extra health and ammo. As you will have understood, the best way to rebuild your health when everything is bad is to take risks. We especially liked that the cutscenes during the boss response strikes were interactive: Samus could fire his base cannon or his missile launcher to continue dealing damage.





All the bolts!

In the confines of ZDR hide opponents so dangerous that flight is not an option when we accidentally cross their path. Their name is EMMI, and their mission is to make exploring the charts much more stressful than usual. These robot sleuths that Boston Dynamics would not deny roam in demarcated areas in search of their one and only prey: Samus. If they catch her, the poor bounty hunter will go from life to death (an dodge frame exists, but extremely complicated to execute in the correct timing). The many platforms that once served only to boost exploration are then transformed into obstacles capable of breaking the detection cone of these deadly machines. The cat and mouse game reaches a new level when Samus unlocks the power of invisibility. This spectral camouflage that lasts only a few seconds (before it grabs health points if it is not deactivated) can save lives, even if the hunter would lose mobility while activating this ability. EMMIs are powerful but not necessarily indestructible. They remain sensitive to discharges from omega cannons, to be harvested at particular times (after a boss fight for example). The coolness is then put to the test when the EMMI approaches with great strides and it is necessary to aim at the small loupiote planted on his head.. Like Samus, robot sleuths also become more efficient as they progress. The hatches that were enough to take distance during the first meetings become less saving when the machines learn to frolic in the ducts.

Put end to end, the elements that make up Metroid Dread detonate during the first two hours of the adventure. Nintendo has not hesitated to take risks, even if it means to surprise the emblematic fans of the saga. The bestiary welcomes many new faces, the game is more dynamic than ever, and EMMIs deliver a dose of chase reminiscent of lively encounters with Metroid Fusion’s SA-X. As for the infiltration sequences, they manage to blend into the experience without this offending the sensitivity of the fan. The nervousness that emerges from this episode is, in any case, unusual. Able to aim 360 ° while running, counter in all directions, and slide to dodge certain attacks, Samus is more enjoyable to lead than ever. For their part, the nostalgic will be delighted to find a death screen worthy of the original episodes.

EMMI and images

In terms of artistic direction, Metroid Dread is eyeing the Metroid Fusion side because of a profusion of industrial sets and secret labs, while embracing the 2.5D of Samus Returns on 3DS. Sure, technically we weren’t blown away by what we saw, but the universe is still fun to watch. Some paintings play on contrasts in a very nice way, and the many light sources that emanate from environments such as sets look particularly good on an OLED Switch.. The animations of Samus, EMMI and bosses are simply excellent: you have to see how certain creatures move their carcass, mechanical or not, to be convinced by the work done. Only some special effects, such as those using fire, looked a bit messed up. In addition, we did not notice any big drops in framerate. It remains to be seen whether the environments will manage to renew themselves sufficiently to give us the impression of seeing the country. Because for the moment, the first two levels of the adventure did not bring significant variations to the universe.

Our impressions Metroid Dread doesn’t set out to reinvent the genre that it itself shaped. Despite the multiple aids made available to the player, he is always asked to make his way through a labyrinth full of dangers. Where the production of Mercury Steam amazes is in the sustained pace it imposes with nervous action scenes and tense chase sequences. For the moment, these additions in no way detract from the mechanics that have proven their effectiveness in the past. So we can’t wait to find out what Samus has in store for us in the future. Metroid Dread will be released on October 8, 2021 on all Switch models.