price from 16 990 €

The choice of engines

The entry level receives the small 1.1 of 75 hp. Then there is the new star of the Fiesta offer, the Flexifuel variant, which can run on E85. This is based on the 1.0 of 95 hp. Then there is the 1.0 EcoBoost block with micro-hybridization, available in 125 and 155 hp. The 125 hp offers an automatic Powershift transmission as an option. The ST variant retains a 1.5 EcoBoost of 200 hp.





Finishes and main standard equipment

Cool & Connect : lane keeping aid, cruise control / speed limiter, LED headlights, electric mirrors, automatic lighting of the lights, manual air conditioning, 60/40 bench seat, electric front windows, 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, computer on board.

: lane keeping aid, cruise control / speed limiter, LED headlights, electric mirrors, automatic lighting of the lights, manual air conditioning, 60/40 bench seat, electric front windows, 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, computer on board. Titanium Business : C&C + reversing radars, automatic air conditioning, electric rear windows, recognition of traffic signs, driver’s vigilance warning.

: C&C + reversing radars, automatic air conditioning, electric rear windows, recognition of traffic signs, driver’s vigilance warning. Titanium Vignale : TB + rain sensor, 17-inch rims, windshield, heated leather front seats and steering wheel, LED lights, heated mirrors, reversing camera, navigation, digital instrumentation, hands-free access / start, mood lighting.

: TB + rain sensor, 17-inch rims, windshield, heated leather front seats and steering wheel, LED lights, heated mirrors, reversing camera, navigation, digital instrumentation, hands-free access / start, mood lighting. ST Line : TB + ST Line body kit, 17 inch ST Line rims, sport suspensions, flat leather steering wheel.

: TB + ST Line body kit, 17 inch ST Line rims, sport suspensions, flat leather steering wheel. ST Line X : ST Line + rain sensor, reversing camera, navigation, hands-free access / start, mood lighting.

: ST Line + rain sensor, reversing camera, navigation, hands-free access / start, mood lighting. Active X : TB + Active body kit, reinforced suspensions with raised ground clearance, roof bars, reversing camera, navigation, hands-free access / start.

The costs

3 and 5 doors at the same price Cool & Connect Titanium Business Tit. Vignale ST Line ST Line X Active X 1.1 75 hp BVM5 € 16,990 € 18,390 – – – – 1.0 Flexifuel 95 hp BVM6 (E85) € 18,490 € 19,890 € 22,390 € 20,890 € 21,990 € 21,990 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp mHEV BVM6 – € 20,990 – € 21,990 € 23,090 € 23,090 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp mHEV Powershift – € 22,790 € 25,290 – € 24,890 € 24,890 1.0 EcoBoost 155 hp mHEV BVM6 – – – – € 24,490 € 24,490

Fiesta ST: € 26,990 (with Matrix LED headlights as standard)