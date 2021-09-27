price increases are linked

Inflation is also at Renault! According to information from a Worldscoop member, the brand’s next price list, applicable from October 5, will bring an almost general price increase!

For the Twizy, the increase will be € 200. The Twingo will take € 300. Depending on the finishes, the Clio will increase up to € 400. It will also be + € 400 for the Mégane and the Arkana. Renault will have a heavy hand for the Captur, with increases varying from 500 to 750 €!

Even the old Kadjar, yet close to retirement, will see his prices raised by 500 €. The Losange will also increase vehicles that have just been launched, with + € 250 for the Kangoo, which will already cross the symbolic € 25,000 mark. The VP Traffic will take € 750 altogether.

Casually, Renault had already raised prices in January. At the start of the year, the Clio took up to € 500. It was up to € 700 more for the Twingo and up to € 900 for the Kadjar! And the brand had put it back in June, with up to € 600 more for the Clio or € 700 for the Kadjar! The low-cost firm Dacia is also no exception. The new Sandero will also increase (from 200 to 300 €, excluding the base model) on October 5. The prices had already been revised upwards in March and June!

The evolution of price schedules is nothing new among car manufacturers, but these price revisions seem to be more and more frequent. On the Renault side, this is primarily linked to Luca de Meo’s desire to make cars more profitable. The time has passed for the race for volumes. One of the objectives of the new CEO is to significantly increase the average basket of Renault customers.





However, this requires the launch of new models in the C segment, that of compacts. And that goes through the launch of vehicles that really appeal to customers, and that it is therefore not necessary to sell off! The Arkana is the first example of this renewal of the strategy, the first effects of which were noted in the financial results from January to June 2021. The renewal will continue with the arrival in 2022 of a much more ambitious Kadjar 2.

Moreover, the sharp rise in prices of the current one must surely serve to raise the price bar which will serve as a basis for comparison for the new model, which will undoubtedly be even more expensive. In the meantime, dealers will have to make even more efforts to sell the current one, which must be sold off! This is also the paradox of this return to Renault, with rising prices, but also more generous promotions (up to € 7,000).

The multiplication of increases is also linked to the current economic context. Manufacturers are affected by soaring commodity prices. Jean-Dominique Senard, president of the Renault group, warned about this aspect in the spring. He had declared that companies “will have to do what it takes to survive and therefore pass some of these price increases to the public”. To preserve their margins, brands must therefore review prices. And that’s not all, there is also the shortage of electronic components! It leads to numerous production cuts and lengthens delivery times. The rise in prices makes it possible to limit (a little) the breakage on profitability.