Prime Minister targeted by drug trafficking gangs

Dutch police have raised the level of security around Prime Minister Mark Rutte fearing he may be the target of kidnapping or attack by drug traffickers, media reported on Monday (September 27th).

Read alsoEuropeans’ exasperation and disbelief in the face of “methods“By Mark Rutte

The threat against Mark Rutte follows a government pledge to crack down on organized crime following the murder of an investigative journalist in July. The center-right prime minister was followed by suspected lookouts from a notorious drug trafficking gang dubbed the “Mocro Mafia“, Reported the popular daily”By Telegraaf»As well as several news channels.

The Prime Minister’s Office, the Dutch National Counterterrorism and Security Coordinator (NCTV) and the National Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on the information. “We never comment on issues with security measuresA spokesperson for Mark Rutte’s office told AFP. But according to By Telegraaf, there was “signals that he (Rutte) could be the target of an attack or kidnapping“, And that lookouts”suspects“Having known links with”Mocro MafiaHad been seen nearby on several occasions and in different places.





SEE ALSO – Social networks, a new point of deal for drug trafficking

Bike rides and safety

Similar lookouts were also implicated in the July murder of criminal journalist Peter R. de Vries, and the 2019 murder of a lawyer who represented the key witness in the trial of the alleged leader of the “Mocro Mafia“, Specified the daily. The gang is nicknamed the “Mocro-mafiaBecause its members are mainly of Moroccan and Caribbean origin.

Read alsoNetherlands: discovery of a huge synthetic drug laboratory

Specially trained police officers from the Dutch Royal and Diplomatic Security Services were assigned to protect Mark Rutte with “visible and invisible measurements“, according to By Telegraaf. Mark Rutte is known to cycle through The Hague by bicycle, arriving on two wheels to appointments with the King of the Netherlands and international officials, with seemingly few security measures.