Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s shameless lie, the real reason for his flight from London

Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as the entire royal family were victims of a blatant lie from Meghan Markle and Harry following their decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

The Sussexes would have taken advantage of the ignorance of people to utter lies whose nature is specified by Gertude Daly, a specialist in the royal family during an interview with the “Daily Star”.

“I think what turned the Sussexes upside down was the loss of the privileges linked to the loss of the status of prince”, for their children, at least for little Archie.

“And I think they also, in the Oprah interview, played on most people’s lack of understanding of how British titles work. Most people assume that all of Prince’s and Princesses’ children are themselves a Prince / sse, ”explains this shrewd observer of the royal family.

“And they were able to turn a 100 year old rule into an example of how they were victimized.”





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said in the interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of her CBS show that they took their distance “because the institution of the monarchy did not want their child to have a title” , that their son because of his mixed origins “was victims of racism and prejudice in the royal family”.

In letters patent from George V, circulated on December 11, 1917, “the king restricts the use of the title of His Royal Highness and the dignity of” prince (or princess) of Great Britain and Ireland “to children of sovereign, the children of the sons of the sovereign and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, titles until then attributed to all the descendants of the reigning monarch ”.

Archie could thus have been designated prince once Prince Charles has acceded to the throne

Similar articles