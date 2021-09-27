Promotions on Samsung, Xiaomi, Garmin and Apple connected watches for the French Days

Connected watches and bracelets are more and more present in our daily lives. Whether they are seen as accessories for sport or real extensions for our smartphone, connected watches come in various forms to adapt to all styles.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite for less than 50 €

If you are new to the world of connected watches, it is better to start small (but efficient) with the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. This connected watch with a square and modern look is the ideal companion for your days and sports sessions. It can measure your heart rate before, during and after exercise, depending on the activity performed.

In addition to that, it can show you your notifications for all your social media apps, SMS, emails, calls, etc. It also displays the weather forecast, allows you to control your music, it can wake up … Its autonomy is the most substantial since it can last 9 days in classic use and 10 hours in GPS mode. For 45 € at Cdiscount, it’s a very good deal.

The Garmin Vivofit 4 connected sports bracelet

Garmin is a recognized and renowned brand in the sports world. Thus, the Vivofit 4 connected bracelet is more oriented for athletes, less than for those looking for a “real” connected watch. However it offers very precise measurements despite its 25 small grams that you can hardly feel on the wrist.

It works with a sensor on the back, glued to your wrist, which will take various measurements at all times. By pressing the single button on the front, you can display the time, date, pedometer, daily goal of the number of steps, calories burned, distance covered, intensive minutes, and finally the weather forecast.

It works in conjunction with the Garmin Connect Mobile application, which must be synchronized each time you want to back up your data. Without this, the Garmin Vivofit 4 stores up to 4 weeks of data in its internal memory.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 connected watch

With its Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung offers a nice little watch available in two formats: 40 and 44mm. It also uses a sensor on the wrist to measure your pulse, your stress level or the quality of your sleep. With the Galaxy Wearable app, you can change / download new watch faces to fully personalize the watch. Just as it is possible to add new applications to it.

Its very comfortable silicone strap can be changed and modified at will. It is fully tactile with a reading surface clear enough to be comfortable. You can adjust the notifications displayed there, so you don’t have to take your smartphone out of your pocket. It also offers the monitoring of a large number of sports activities. And if you also wear headphones connected to your smartphone, a coach will give you indications by ear. An excellent quality / price ratio.

Apple Watch Series 6: the connected watch of the future

Apple was one of the pioneers of connected watches, so it makes sense to find its Apple Watch Series 6 among the most advanced on the market. Among the batch of innovations brought by this watch, the measurement of oxygen saturation is one of the most interesting. The measurements are taken night and day in the background and the watch alerts you in the event of an anomaly.

For the rest, it is an extremely advanced watch capable of showing you all the data of your smartphone and much more. Alerts, notifications, calls, alarm clock: the quality of the Retina screen is incomparable to enjoy all the content offered by the watch.

Of course, it also accompanies you for your sports sessions, with special measures adapted according to the activity practiced. Finally, to adapt to all body types, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available in two materials and nine different sizes. Thus, everyone will be able to find a shoe to their feet, or rather a watch on their wrist.

