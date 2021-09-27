PS5: a Marvel multiplayer game by Insomniac in the pipes?

Never two without three ? Although Sony announced two PS5 exclusives from the Marvel universe at the beginning of September, the Japanese publisher does not intend to stop there since a third title would be in the pipes.

In any case, this is what his source announced to Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, co-founder of the XboxEra podcast. In the show published yesterday, it indicates that a Marvel multiplayer video game would be in the pipes, and that it would be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 (at 01:04:40, video below). However, he adds that without this information it can seem silly without the context. Context that it cannot reveal otherwise it would embarrass its source.

Behind, Nick Baker speculates around the studio in charge of the title and indicates that Insomniac Games could be behind the multiplayer game. If nothing has been formalized yet (and this information must be taken with a grain of salt), it would not be surprising that the parents of Ratchet & Clank are responsible for yet another Marvel production exclusive to PlayStation 5: Marvel’s Spider-Man has had good press, and two new Marvel’s titles are currently in development by the Burbank firm with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. Another reason to go in this direction: this summer, Insomniac Games published five job offers concerning “a multiplayer project“.





Insomniac is hiring! We have five vacancies for a multiplayer project. Join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily

So hard not to see a link with the potential Marvel multiplayer game. Once again, we must remain on our guard on the information related here: First of all, there’s no indication that Insomniac’s multiplayer project is a Marvel game. Moreover, if this title does exist, it would be the third large-scale Marvel title in development by Insomniac, which is starting to do a hell of a job.

As a reminder, Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel’s Spider-man 2 scheduled for 2023 as well as Marvel’s Wolverine for which no date has been communicated.