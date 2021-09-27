PSG and Leonardo “lacked class” with Mbappé, according to Rothen

In the last weeks of the transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain received an offer from Real Madrid, to the tune of 160 million euros (while the others were denied by Leonardo), for their striker Kylian Mbappé, aged 22 years old, at the end of his contract in June 2022. But the club of the capital has decided to decline this offer, while Mbappé, would like to join the Madrid club. Nearby 10 Sport, Jérôme Rothen, former PSG midfielder (2004-2010), now a consultant, returned to this issue.

Rothen “ It’s a bit of a shame to give that image after these four years together. ”

“I finds that the PSG would have come out of it grown by accepting the request of Kylian Mbappé. He had been giving it his all for four years, he wanted to take another direction, then there was the offer that arrived. Even if it arrived late, you could anticipate, especially when your name is Paris Saint-Germain with your means. But well after they made another choice, their dream was to align three stars in front with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. They were not at all in the sense of the player and even less in the communication. There have been tensions between the Mbappé clan and the club. It’s a bit of a shame to give that image after these four years together.

Rothen “ Leonardo did not do everything to make Kylian decide to continue the adventure . “

You can always defend the position of the club, but I have known the other side. We are often uncompromising with the players, sometimes rightly when you earn your living as well as Kylian Mbappé or others, it is sure that the best in these cases is always to shut down your gu *** * and always go in the direction of the club, but it must be reciprocal. the respect must be on both sides. And I find that the PSG lacked class. You generally do everything to keep your best player at the club. Afterwards, if he doesn’t want to stay for X reasons, it’s his choice, but at least you do everything, and I think Leonardo did not do everything in his power to make Kylian decide to continue the adventure . “



This file is very complex, but to say that the fault is that of Leonardo, Parisian sports director, is still absurd. Mbappé is at the end of his contract in June 2022, extending it was a priority for PSG and the player knew it. The latter asked for sports guarantees before making his decision, he also called for a transfer window to match the ambitions, which has been done. But the Parisian number 10, then declined all offers of extensions from PSG who nevertheless respected the conditions imposed by the player. If the former Monegasque had been clear about his future and would have said he wanted elsewhere, it is obvious that this would have changed a lot of things since the club would certainly have achieved its transfer window to compensate for his departure. But Real’s offer came too late and Mbappé didn’t say anything.

The capital club may be wrong in this matter, but it is foolish to make it the main culprit. Leonardo has always been frank about this file, even saying the player would not be selected if he felt like leaving. To finalize this transfer, an offer was needed to meet the demands of PSG, which Real Madrid obviously did not do. Especially since Leonardo denied the famous offer of 200 million euros. There is therefore no reason today to pass the capital club as the big bad, since he simply imposed his conditions to release his player and they were not listened to. And his requests didn’t sound foolish.