PSG football – Kylian Mbappé-Neymar, the secrets of PSG are revealed

Appeared very annoyed by Neymar on Saturday night, Kylian Mbappé is going through a real difficult period at Paris Saint-Germain. And if his failed transfer to Real Madrid may have weighed, he does not explain everything.

Kylian Mbappé is far too smart not to know that his little sentence against Neymar, launched at the end of the match against Montpellier, was going to be seized by the cameras of Canal +. If the French world champion of PSG wanted to send a message, it is therefore done, and even if Mbappé and Neymar appeared in “boyfriend-buddy” mode on Sunday during training at Camp des Loges, the Brazilian has well understood that the duo he composed with the tricolor star had lead in the wing. Often criticized since 2017 for not turning to the rest of the team, the two Parisian stars are separated this time.

Nothing serious for the moment since Paris Saint-Germain took 24 possible points out of 24 in the Ligue 1 championship, but it was before the already decisive meeting or almost against Manchester City that Kylian Mbappé allowed himself to ‘send this signal to Neymar and according to L’Equipe this is not at all chance. Because since the return to training, after the summer break and the Euro, the former Monegasque seems to have trouble finding his place in the PSG locker room. ” The strong “Hispanization” of the Parisian locker room has fostered growing isolation. The French, if he has forged a strong bond with Achraf Hakimi and has close relations with certain other executives (Verratti, Marquinhos, Kimpembe…), does not have a lot of relays. This has led to a gradual estrangement, especially with Neymar, therefore. The Brazilian clan has not always understood, moreover, the absence of the Frenchman during certain off-field meetings (group evenings) », Explains the sports media.





Mbappé did not speak transfer window, Neymar is disappointed

But if on the side of Kylian Mbappé, this distance which has been installed in a subtle way since this summer, for Neymar, the attitude of the French player is impossible to understand. The Brazilian cannot understand why Mbappé imperatively wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain while the capital club has done everything to strengthen the workforce, in particular by signing Lionel Messi. Neymar was delighted in advance to be able to evolve with his former teammate of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé, and above all he cannot understand that the latter did not speak of his desires to sign for Real Madrid to his teammates or of the less to tell them about his plans for the future, while that disrupted the life of the locker room. Good luck to Mauricio Pochettino in bringing everyone to calm.