PSG Press Review: ManCity, Verratti, Messi, Herrera …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, September 27, 2021. The match against Manchester City, the good news for Verratti and Messi, the essential Ander Herrera, the Neymar-Mbappé relationship.

The Parisian leans over this meeting in front of Citizens this Tuesday (9 p.m. on Canal Plus and RMC Sport 1). Even if the capital club had a perfect start to the season in the league (8 wins in as many games), “The equation is, of course, infinitely more complex than just reading a table of statistics. “ Against the Citizens, the Rouge & Bleu remain on two defeats last season in the semi-finals of C1 (4-1 in aggregate score) and ” memories resurfaced a little more in the mind of the Argentine coach when he saw the way in which the training of Guardiola suffocated Chelsea Tuchel this Saturday (1-0). “ The Rouge & Bleu will also have to find consistency and consistency for 90 minutes.

The Ile-de-France daily adds that Leo Messi took part in training this Sunday but remains uncertain for the meeting against the English club. Monday will be decisive and “A decision will be taken by the staff of Mauricio Pochettino” and the player after training at Camp des Loges. Marco Verratti also took part in this Sunday’s session. Regarding the goalkeeper position, the Parisian coach will have to make a choice and a new tenure of Keylor Navas “Could assume a number 1 status ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma. “ As a reminder, Ángel Di María is still suspended for two matches in C1.





Possible XI of PSG according to The Parisian : Navas (or Donnarumma) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera, Wijnaldum (or Verratti), Gueye – Draxler (or Messi), Mbappé, Neymar

For his part, The team of the day comes back on the Neymar-Mbappé relationship following comments captured by Canal Plus after the meeting against Montpellier Hérault. From the bench, the French international seemed to be complaining about his teammate after Draxler’s goal following a pass from Neymar. However, since their signing in the summer of 2017, the two players “Forge a strong relationship” corn “The vision of the two men has evolved in recent months. “ The Brazilian international does not understand the initial ambitions of Kylian Mbappé while the world champion “Has had this recurring impression in recent months not always to be highlighted in the offensive animation and to be sometimes forgotten by its South American partners. “ For his part, the player’s entourage believes that one should not “To interpret” his reaction to the MHSC.

The sports daily focuses on Ander Herrera. Brilliant at the start of the season, the 32-year-old Spaniard is one of Pochettino’s strong men with 4 goals and 2 assists. Yet at the start of his Parisian adventure, his performances were not obvious, but the Spanish international “Seduced by his good humor and his respect for others. “ The ex-Manchester United is notably a man looking to put binder “Between the players, from the star to the neo-pro. “ What’s more, ” his ability to adapt, his hard work and the circumstances made him, at the start of the season, one of Pochettino’s essentials. “

The team also gives news of Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi, two days before the reception of Manchester City in the Champions League. Hit in the knee against OL, Argentinian “Must appear in the group selected by Pochettino. “ Number 30 trained this Sunday morning and “Her recovery is progressing well, which does not guarantee that he is the holder. “ Absent from the fields since September 5, Marco Verratti also has chances of being called up for this European match, ” but he could lack rhythm and not start as a starter. “

PSG probable XI according to The team : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes (or Diallo) – Herrera, Paredes, Gueye – Messi (or Icardi), Mbappé, Neymar

