Pyrénées-Orientales – Who is Nicolas Julia, the child from Ille-sur-Têt whose start-up is worth $ 4.3 billion?

This week, the Sorare company broke the ceiling by setting the European record for fundraising for a start-up. Behind this new digital giant, we find Nicolas Julia, 35, born in Perpignan and who grew up in Ille-sur-Têt where his family still lives. Meet.

By scanning the news of the week, the ‘senators’ of the Place du Foirail d’Ille-sur-Têt will be able to come back largely to Sorare, the new nugget of the French digital ecosystem. Like them, Nicolas Julia, the co-founder, roamed the streets of the laughing city of Illoise. Perhaps they saw him kick a ball with his cousins ​​or even know his father and grandfather, farmers who remained in the village. But, above all, they will be able to smile at the idea that from the Tet Valley to the Sillicon Valley, there is ultimately only one step.

680 million euros of investment

Like 98% of the country’s population, illois ‘senators’ will find it difficult to understand how the local child was able to land the stars with his digital ‘Panini’ cards linking football to technologies with the barbaric names of blockchain and NFTs. . But the result is there, Sorare raised, this week, 680 million euros of investment allowing to value the very young company to the tune of 3.6 billion euros or 4.3 billion dollars.

Created in 2018, Sorare has grown a lot. From an 8m2 office occupied by Nicolas Julia and his partner Adrien Montfort, the company now has around thirty employees who will quickly be 200. Without counting renowned investors like the French international Antoine Griezmann and, the defender of Barça, Gerard Piqué, who had followed in the footsteps of Xavier Niel, the boss of Free, one of the first to believe in these Panini cards of the future. .

A childhood dream for this football and tennis lover. “I used to watch them play on TV and now we text each other every week …”

Sorare has forged links with 180 clubs or federations and several leagues including the Spanish Liga.

Sorare



In recent days, Sorare has become a real unicorn, these companies with rapid growth. “Sorare owes its success to his project, of course, but also to the fact that, unlike many other start-ups that are launching fundraisers, our company is already profitable,” says Nicolas Julia, who nevertheless keeps his feet. on earth. “I knew when we started the company that we had the potential to create a world leader. But I hadn’t expected it to happen so quickly. Now it’s a sense of responsibility that drives us. When we see that we are supported until the Presidency of the Republic, that we are spoken of as a new flagship of the French digital economy, we must assume… We will try to make the country shine through around the world, to wear the colors, to reinvest in the economy and to create jobs. “





Conquering America

And it is now the American market that Sorare is attacking. On the strength of its record fundraising, Catalan Nicolas Julia’s company is ready to conquer America, which already represents 20% of its turnover solely based on ‘soccer’, our good old European football. The agreements being negotiated with major US sports then F1, golf, tennis … will end up putting the unicorn with the Catalan accent into orbit! Sure that the ‘senators’ of Ille have not finished talking about it!