    Quinté + on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Rouen-Mauquenchy: the forecasts

    Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté of Monday, September 27, 2021 in Rouen-Mauquenchy, the Prix de la Mairie de Mauquenchy. Departure at 13:50. 16 starters. European race. 2,150 meters, departure at the autostart. Trotters from 7 to 10 years old.

    Difficult and contested quintess, what is more on a course rarely used on this track. Hard not to trust the 10. Come on Hugo, which has just behaved well twice in quintés raced on the main track of Vincennes and which will undoubtedly be more to its business on this flat track.

    the 8. Elmer du Belver knows this ring for having already collected two runners-up in as many participations. We will also trust him, the horses from outside the front row being those with the best experience of Mauquenchy. Conversely, the 1. Efaro performed there once and was disqualified there, which does not smell very good.


    Our last minute, 11. Quite E. Wood, takes part in his first race in France. In Sweden it has been regularly pitted against higher value competitors and may appear a bit downgraded here. Note that his trainer is ultra-confident. U.S. too !

    The predictions:

    10. Come on Hugo
    8. Elmer du Belver
    11. Quite E. Wood
    7. Evan Paulo
    6. Hope Caillerie
    9. Eros du Brisse
    12. Vicki Laksmy

    The last minute :

    11. Quite E. Wood

    Results for Friday 24 September at Vincennes:

    The RTL Favorite is eighth, beaten by weight, while the last minute fell. Hard hard…

