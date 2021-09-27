Real Madrid | real Madrid

Football – Real Madrid

Posted on September 26, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. by AD

While he did not use Eden Hazard against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti had explained himself after the meeting. Knowing that his number 7 had a few minutes of play to chew against Villarreal, the Real Madrid coach added a layer of his situation.





Since his arrival at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is in great difficulty. Little spared by physical glitches, the Belgian winger struggles to go through matches and play at his highest level. Besides, Carlo Ancelotti did not hesitate to leave him on the bench for the entire match against Mallorca Wednesday. A choice he explained at a press conference. “(Eden) Hazard has trained well, he has recovered well, but even though he’s 100% I can’t guarantee he will play every game, but for anyone on this team. I put him to rest to protect him from a possible injury, but the important thing is that Hazard seems to be doing well ” , said the coach of Real Madrid.

“He is an important player, he will play in the next matches without a doubt”