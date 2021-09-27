Record compensation! A high-end hairdresser heavily condemned for a big mistake

Accused of having completely missed the haircut of a model, an Indian hairdresser was ordered to pay him a record sum of damages.

Going to the hairdresser can lead to “severe nervous breakdown”. When going to a hairdressing salon that qualifies as high-end, Indian model did not suspect the consequences that would follow. The story goes back to 2018, when Aashana Roy visited a luxury hotel in New Delhi for a haircut. The latter asked the staff to shorten her hair by 10 centimeters, but all did not go as planned.

“Much to the shock and surprise of the complainant, the hairdresser cut all of the hair, leaving it only 10 centimeters of hair to Aashana Roy”, said the Indian court in charge of the case. A terrible disagreement which caused a trauma in this model, who directly lodged a complaint.

230,000 euros in damages

The court determined that since the latter had made a career as a model posing for advertisements for hair products, the sloppy haircut had resulted in “severe nervous breakdown and trauma”.

In addition to the psychological aspect, Aashana Roy has “lost contracts and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream of becoming a supermodel”. Result of the judgment: the hairdresser was ordered to pay 20 million rupees, or more than 230,000 euros to the model.

