Regulated gas prices will increase by 12.6% on October 1, announces energy regulator

Regulated natural gas sales tariffs (TRVG) will again increase by 12.6% on October 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday September 27. This concerns around 3 million “residential consumers”, including 2.77 million at Engie. Thus, on October 1, “the amount of the invoice including all taxes of a household heated by gas and having a contract with the TRVG of Engie, is on average 1,482 euros per year”, underlines the CRE. This represents an increase of 29% since January 1, 2019 and 44% since January 1, 2020.

These regulated tariffs, updated monthly, have seen a series of sharp increases recently. They increased again by 8.7% on September 1, after more than 5% in August and nearly 10% in July. Excluding tax, the increase is 13.9% and, in detail, 4.5% for users of gas for cooking, 9.1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat with gas, details the Commission. On the other hand, “more than half of residential consumers have taken on multi-year fixed-price market offer contracts and are not affected in the short term by this increase.”

“This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”, continues the regulator. “France does not have gas on its territory and imports 99% of its natural gas consumption”, recalls the CRE. The country is therefore exposed to variations in the prices of European and world markets.





Several factors explain this surge in prices: a tight liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, with limited supply in Europe, European storage levels at the lowest for years and the moderation of Russian exports due to the fire this past. summer of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, one of the two Russian gas distribution channels to the EU.

Faced with the sharp rise in gas prices – but also potentially electricity prices next year – the government recently announced that nearly six million low-income households would benefit from an exceptional check for 100 euros in December.