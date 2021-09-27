Regulated gas prices will jump on average 12.6% on October 1

The regulated gas tariffs applied by Engie will once again increase sharply, on average by 12.6% all taxes included, at 1er October, in the wake of rising market prices, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced on Monday, September 27.

“This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”, explains the regulator.

This increase comes in an already tense context concerning the purchasing power of the French. Since 1er August 2020, the monthly changes in regulated tariffs all resulted in increases, with one exception, the 1er April 2021 (- 4.1%). According to the latest CRE data, dating from June, around 3.1 million French households still benefited from contracts attached to these regulated gas tariffs, which are due to disappear on the 1er July 2023.





Energy check

In addition, electricity prices are skyrocketing on the wholesale market, driven by gas prices and CO emission allowances. 2 . This may translate into a sharp increase for consumers at the beginning of 2022, when CRE will have to propose a new evolution of regulated tariffs, worry the consumer defense associations CLCV and UFC-Que Choisir. The latter presented a study on September 20 anticipating a jump in “Nearly 10%” for the regulated tariff for the sale of electricity – all taxes included. This would amount to an average increase of 150 euros for households also using electricity as a means of heating.

A surplus that would exceed, on its own, the “energy check” of 100 euros announced by the government in mid-September. This check is a device already in place in the past, intended to cover part of the electricity, gas or fuel bills or even energy renovation work. It benefits certain households according to their tax income. The latest figures showed 5.8 million households in fuel poverty.

Seven months before the presidential election, the rise in energy prices represents a sensitive subject for the executive. It is one of the main expenditure constraints of households, especially the smallest, and it was the trigger for the movement of “yellow vests” at the end of 2018.

